Hex Price Prediction 2023-2032: Is HEX a Good Investment?

HEX Price Prediction 2023-2032

It’s amazing that some people have this undying desire to claim Hex is a scam when it’s just a “boring” yield generator modeled off of the legacy banking world’s Certificate of Deposit. The code base is the Bitcoin code translated to run on the Ethereum blockchain but with “Proof of Work” swapped out for “Proof of Wait.”

And yes, thousands of early holders turned into millionaires, deca-millionaires, and even a few who may have hit the $100,000,000 range. It’s all on the blockchain, publicly verifiable.

I’m not interested in converting anyone; I think it’s amazing how anyone still puts their energy into trying to crap on Hex while it’s been running flawlessly for 2.5 years. No downtime. No drama. Lots of new millionaires. Redditor

How much is HEX worth?

The HEX price is $0.008731 (at press time), with a 24-hour trading volume of $2 million. HEX is down 6.06% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #206, with a live market cap of $2 billion. It has a circulating supply of 174,411,074,413.06 coins and a total supply of 633,542,658,973 coins.

HEX price analysis: Will HEX/ USD go up?

TL; DR Breakdown:

HEX is down 79.08% in the last 12 months.

HEX’s decline began in March following a bug that affected the PulseX

HEX’s decline has accelerated.

HEX fell from $0.89 in March 2023, shedding over 94% at press time prices, following a negative market sentiment.

HEX price analysis 1-day chart: HEX/ USD registering high trading volumes

At press time, HEX was down 79.08% in the last 12 months and 66.60% over the previous 30 days. HEX’s decline began in March following a bug that affected the PulseX bug that prevented liquidity providers from earning fees. The negative sentiment affected HEX, which is down 94% from March’s high. HEX’s decline accelerated in mid-May as it fell from $0.089 to the current lows.

The chart below shows HEX has significant trading volumes for the last two months. The MACD indicator shows the coin is experiencing upside momentum, while the RSI is at 31.62, just above oversold territory.

HEX Price Prediction 2023 – 2032

HEX Price Prediction by Cryptopolitan

HEX Price Prediction 2023

The HEX price prediction for 2023 could be a maximum price of $0.013. The minimum price is $0.011, and the average trading price of the coin will be $0.011.

HEX Price Prediction 2024

The HEX price prediction for 2024 is a maximum price of $0.019. The coin’s minimum price will be $0.016 and an average price of $0.016.

HEX Price Prediction 2025

The HEX price prediction for 2025 is a maximum price of $0.028. The coin’s lowest price will be $0.023, and the average trading price of the coin is $0.024.

HEX Price Prediction 2026

The HEX price prediction for 2026 is a maximum of $0.039. The minimum price the coin will have by the end of 2026 will be $0.033, while its average trading price will be $0.034.

HEX Price Prediction 2027

The HEX token price prediction for 2027 is a maximum price of $0.058 with a minimum price of $0.049. We also expect the coin’s average trading price to be $0.051.

HEX Price Prediction 2028

The HEX coin price prediction for 2028 is a maximum price of $0.085. The minimum price of the coin by 2028 will be $0.067; the average trading price is forecasted to be $0.070.

HEX Price Prediction 2029

The HEX price prediction for 2029 is a maximum price of $0.12 with an average trading price of $0.11. The coin will have the lowest price at $0.10.

HEX Price Prediction 2030

The HEX cryptocurrency prediction for 2030 is a maximum price of $0.18; the coin’s lowest price is $0.15. The average trading price of the coin will be $0.15.

HEX Price Prediction 2031

HEX’s price prediction 2031 is a maximum trading price of $0.26, with an average trading price of $0.22. The minimum price of the coin will be $0.21.

HEX Price Prediction 2032

HEX’s price prediction 2032 is a maximum trading price of $0.37, with an average trading price of $0.33. The minimum price of the coin will be $0.32.

HEX price prediction by Walletinvestor

Wallet Investor uses smart technical analysis to forecast HEX prices. The analysis indicates HEX’s past performance index rating as A+; it adds that HEX would make a bad one-year investment. The expected average price will be $0.000678. The return on investment (ROI) will be -92.25% in 2024. In 2025 the ROI will be -78.32%; in 2025, it will be -83.71%; in 2026, it will be -66.73%. According to the analysis, the HEX price bearish trend continues over the entire period.

HEX price prediction by CoinCodex

The site scans a given coin’s exchange rates and other historical market data and uses these data to provide a future HEX price prediction. HEX’s price will drop to $0.006375 in one month. CoinCodex also compares Hex’s performance with tech growth. If HEX follows Facebook’s growth, its prediction for 2024 is $0.229535, and 2026 is $1.129508. If it follows internet growth, its prediction for 2024 is $0.076436, and 2026 is $0.125252.

HEX price prediction by Digitalcoinprice

HEX cryptocurrency price will go up to $0.0191 in December. It will be on a bullish trend from 2023 to 2032; the maximum value of HEX for the entire period will be $0.17. In 2024 it will trade at a mean price of $0.022. It will reach a maximum price of $0.0223 and a minimum of $0.0188. In 2025, it will trade at a mean price of $0.0284. It will reach a maximum price of $0.031 and a minimum of $0.0258. In 2030 it will trade at a mean price of $0.0904. It will reach a maximum price of $0.0912 and a minimum of $0.0853.

HEX Price Predictions by Industry Influencers

Jon Trading Youtube channel’s latest update on HEX suggests that traders should watch out for the subsequent bullish confirmation, noting that the coin has lost over 90% of its value from its all-time high. According to Jon, the next price target is in the $0.2814 range and between $0.065 and $0.09. The Fibonacci trendlines support the price targets.

HEX Price History

On 2 December 2019, HEX was officially launched and had an initial trading value of $0.0002 by 17 December of the same year. It was in May 2020 that the cryptocurrency experienced its first significant price surge. This surge coincided with a substantial increase in the total value locked (TVL) within the staking protocol, which rose from under $50 million in early April to $340 million on 15 May, as reported by DeFi Llama.

Another rally occurred for HEX following the launch of a staking app that supported cryptocurrency. On 1 November 2020, the staking token reached a value of $0.0014.

The most significant rally for the staking token took place in May 2021, when it surpassed the $0.01 mark and reached a daily high of $0.06965 on 14 May. This surge in value was driven by the growing popularity of the platform and a significant increase in TVL, which approached $4 billion by 14 May.

On 15 July 2021, HEX experienced another peak, with a closing value of $0.1715. Around the same time, Richard Heart, the creator of HEX, launched a blockchain called PulseChain. This Ethereum hard fork provided HEX holders an alternative to high gas fees. Additionally, Heart introduced another cryptocurrency called PulseX, which investors could preorder in July.

In September, the price of HEX skyrocketed, reaching a daily high of $0.4893 on 10 September and then climbing to a daily high of $0.4927 eight days later. This surge in value caused some confusion regarding its market capitalization. While some sources, like Kalkine Media, claimed that HEX had become the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Benzinga found it difficult to verify this information. If HEX did reach the top three, it was likely a temporary occurrence. CoinMarketCap reported that HEX was ranked 20th during the week of 20 September.

By the end of October, HEX had lost its gains and was trading at approximately $0.2325. However, there was additional uncertainty as CoinMarketCap indicated that HEX had reached its all-time high of $0.5561 on 16 November. The staking token experienced a slight increase in value during December when they launched the second version of the PulseChain testnet on 11 December. HEX climbed from $0.1606 on the launch day to $0.3441 on 29 December 2021.

Since then, HEX has significantly declined, reaching lows of $0.019 in December 2022. HEX surged again at the beginning of 2023, reaching a high of $0.10 in March. In the same month, it moved into a bear run and has not yet recovered.

Recent News on HEX

The HEX project, led by Richard Heart, is allegedly facing difficulties as the prices of its tokens experience a significant decline. The launch of PulseChain and PulseX, highly anticipated by investors, has encountered various issues and failures. These include higher-than-expected fees, despite the project’s promise of lower fees than Ethereum. Additionally, a bug reportedly resulted in the loss of substantial fees for liquidity providers on the PulseX decentralized exchange. Due to these challenges, related assets such as HEX, PLS, and PLSX have seen a significant sell-off, with prices dropping by approximately 30% or more. These developments have eroded confidence in the HEX project and its associated tokens.

The HEX project has been controversial since its launch, with critics questioning its legitimacy and raising concerns about its tokenomics resembling a Ponzi scheme. The recent decline in HEX prices has further amplified skepticism surrounding the project. Investors must exercise caution and conduct thorough research, as cryptocurrency markets are highly volatile, and token prices fluctuate rapidly.

Market Overview

More on the HEX Network

What is Hex?

Hex is an ERC20 token native to the Hex platform. The Hex token is fully automated as a smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. HEX is a project to recreate a standard banking product called a Time Deposit. Other than trading the Hex token, staking Hex provides a high interest coded into its tokenomics. While banks offer an average 2% return on CDs, the Hex platform CDs average 38% annually on a trustless peer-to-peer platform.

HEX Founder

Richard Schueler, aka Richard Heart, founded the HEX. He gained notoriety through his previous blog posts on spamming, and looks like he gained attention that way. According to SocialBlade.com, Richard Heart gets between $1,100 and $17,500 yearly from YouTube ad income. But what about Hex? If the product doesn’t generate revenue but pays out interest, realized returns can only come from other investors, which is still “Ponzinomics.” That’s a warning, but some people with cash to spare enjoy the aggressive marketing of flaunting their HEX gains.

Source: hex.com

Hex Tokenomics

According to data from the Hex platform, 581B Hex tokens are in circulation. There are 62 B-staked Hex tokens from 108,710 stakers and counting, with a total locked value of $2B. To understand how Hex works, we will explore how sating works and how the share price is integral to the final payout.

Those who stake HEX tokens are given an average of 38% returns. The figure is lucrative because most US banks do not provide more than 2% annual interest.

Staking

Staking refers to initiating a function on the smart contract to commit your Hex for some time, for instance, staking 10,000 Hex for 5 days. During this staking period, users cannot access the Hex tokens, but at the end of 5 days, users can redeem the stake for 10,000 and interest. The product is called Certificate of Deposit (CDs) functionality. Payouts are drawn from a pool based on your share of total Shares. For instance, if you stake 10 Hex and qualify for 40% bonuses, the 10 Hex becomes 14 Shares. My payout is calculated as your shares divided by the total number of Shares, not Hex divided by the total number. This formula is essential because higher bonuses mean higher payouts, perhaps even more economical than starting with more Hex. It’s much easier to get a 40% bonus than to buy 40% more Hex coins.

Hex Share Price and Certificate of Deposits

A pricing mechanism is built into the contract to ensure that longer and larger stakes pay better over time. Every time a stake ends, its gains are calculated as a share price, which all future stakers will pay to convert their Hex into shares. The Hex base unit is the Heart. Hearts are to Hex as Satoshis is to Bitcoin. 100,000,000 Hearts make one HEX. The share price at launch will be 1 share per Heart. How the price moves are related to the return on investment for a stake. For instance, if, on day 5, someone ends their stake and has a 20% gain, it translates into a share price of 1.2 Hearts per share. If that user wishes to stake again, their Hearts will be divided by 1.2 to determine their shares.

Certificates of Deposit (CDs) are common investment tools banks use with a market valued in trillions of dollars. HEX took the concept of CDs, added significantly higher average return rates, removed banking fees, and turned it into a decentralized cryptocurrency.

Hex tokens can be staked and locked for up to 5555 days. The Stake accrues daily rewards, and the yield is proportionate to the length of your Stake.

Hex Utility

Hex is an ERC20 token; blockchain technology allows users to easily use it for cross-border payments.

As a store of value, Hex is protected from inflation from its inbuilt tokenomics and burn mechanism.

The Hex token has a great staking mechanism. Hex has an average a.p.y. of 38%, which can go higher depending on the lock period.

The blockchain world is not falling short of innovations. Hex combines the power of decentralized finance and smart contracts to create a unique Hex product. Hex has an easy-to-understand concept that was launched as a complete product. Let’s see if our Hex price predictions can help you make a life-changing decision.

Users can stake their Hex cryptocurrency for a high annual interest rate using Certificate of Deposits (CDs), a standard investment tool managed by banks. Take note that the coin is reportedly up 948,000% since its launch. And yes, the website has a dedicated page proving they are not a scam. The official website claims they are a “Nobel-price” worthy economic breakthrough. But the coin’s value is down 90% from its ATH since its launching.

Conclusion

Hex is a unique product with real utility for its community. Mass adoption of the Hex product is central to Hex’s future performance. To enjoy the high returns, stake the token on their platform. Early investors have reaped massive returns from Hex. However, Hex critics are doubtful about the high percentage return with the high loss of value of the Hex token this year.

Hex has a low market cap, and therefore its performance has been dramatically affected by the volatility of the crypto market. Hex will begin recovering once the bear market ends. It will be highly profitable in the following market bull run.

Hex ecosystem offers a unique deflationary model that rewards those who hold HEX, giving it potential for growth in the future. With the development and adoption of the crypto market, more investors may consider HEX as a viable investment option.

Overall, HEX is expected to grow in value over the next few years, with some potential ups and downs throughout the forecast period. The current price fluctuations, however, pose uncertainty to long-term predictions, and it is important to do personal research before making investment decisions.

The analysis is not investment advice; thoroughly research before buying Hex tokens.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.