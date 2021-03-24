TL;DR Breakdown

Hermez mainnet launched officially.

They hope to provide a solution to the high Ethereum gas fees

Hermez Network is introducing Proof-of Donation

Hermez Network has launched its mainnet. The network hopes to reduce Ethereum gas fees by collapsing several transfers into just one transaction. With the rise in the popularity of Ethereum blockchain, traffic has skyrocketed and so has the gas fees. This has forced some users to start considering a few alternatives, notably Binance Smart Chain.

Investors generally would opt for decentralized finance (DeFi). One of the main attractions of DeFi was its low transaction fees. Sadly, Ethereum appears to be clearing out profits due to its high gas fees. To solve the Ethereum gas fees problem, Hermez Network has come up with a couple of solutions:

Transaction Batching

Presently, every single transaction attracts a fee, regardless of the size of the transaction. Most of the transactions can be made to occur at the same time, resulting in increased transaction cost. What Hermez Network doe sis to compress several thousands of these transactions in batches. This is expected to cut ETH transaction fee by as much as 90%. In doing this, Hermez would not be adding to the processing burden of the network.

Proof-of-Donation

Users on the Hermez Network can verify transactions and place them in batches using a hardware. These transactions that have been batched can now be stored on Ethereum’s blockchain.

Whoever gets to process the transactions is usually determined in an auction where the coordinators bid. Biding is done using HEZ, the native token for the Hermez Network. Whoever wins the bid is given a 10 minutes time window to handle as many transactions as they can. At the end of the transactions, the transaction fees is awarded to the coordinator.