Here’s How HedgeUp Challenges the Status Quo To Explore Non-Traditional Investment Options

Cryptocurrency is still a popular choice for people looking to diversify their portfolios and get high returns. While Bitcoin and Ethereum are still dominating the cryptocurrency landscape, some cryptocurrencies provide unique benefits to their users.

HedgeUp shows cryptocurrency investors that there are different ways to make money by providing them with the chance to invest in things, such as gold, luxury watches, aviation, fine art, and more. It is the crypto that is challenging the status quo to explore non-traditional investment opportunities.

If someone is new to the alternative market and wants to learn while earning can take the help of the professional specialists of HedgeUp who have more than three decades experience of working in the alternative investment industry. It works with the best public figures for delivering this training.

HedgeUp Empowers Your Investment Portfolios

HegdeUp is a cryptocurrency platform that allows cryptocurrency investors to invest in alternative assets if they want to make a steady income. The unique selling point of HedgeUp, such as staking rewards and bonuses, access to equity NFT releases before anyone else, and an online marketplace.

HedgeUp is in its presale stages. It has been launched to enable the everyday person to become an investor. Early investors can make a great profit. HedgeUp is predicted to deliver an annual return of 28%. For investing on this platform, investors should stake an equivalent of $1 in HDUP tokens.

HedgeUp aims to empower your portfolio in an efficacious manner while challenging the status quo for exploring non-traditional investment options. There has been significant growth in the alternative investment market in the last few years. HedgeUp plans to assist with its growth through-

Exclusive access to equity NFT releases

Access to an online master class

HedgeUp Platinum card

Bonuses and staking rewards

HedgeUp is a game-changing innovation. Thanks to its NFT, which represents each asset on the platform, you can buy the assets partially even if you don’t buy them as a whole. The asset’s digital version will be stored on the blockchain, while the physical asset is stored inside a safe vault.

Its native cryptocurrency, HDUP is used to buy and trade assets on the platform. Asset tokenomics have been created in such a way that holders can get the most out of the platform.

HedgeUp uses a decentralized autonomous organization for controlling investment baskets, the overall direction of projects, and liquidity allocations. It will then protect the integrity of the community and make sure everything is fair. All HedgeUp members can join DAO to be part of the decision-makers of the platform. Members can get additional benefits and earn voting rights to have a more considerable say in how the project functions.

HedgeUp Offers Different Asset Options

HedgeUp aims to take over the cryptocurrency market by letting investors choose from assets, such as fine arts, private jets, jewelry, gold, diamonds, and more.

Crypto aims to solve one of the most urgent problems of the cryptocurrency industry. It has joined hands with a card processing provider that can transform cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies. It will improve the cash flow of the users and offer a convenient way for them to splurge on what they are earning.

The cryptocurrency is also searching for strategic partnerships with multiple cutting-edge companies of the metaverse. With the platform, HedgeUp plans to help its users communicate and do business. It wants to cater to the business requirements of the platform by using SocialFi and officially implementing Hedgeverse. Furthermore, it plans on building a platform for institutional clients and investors to connect.

HedgeUp Tokenomics

At present, HedgeUp is in its presale stages. The supply of its tokens is restricted. A total of 349,650,000 HDUP tokens are available in its presale. This is 35% of the entire supply of 999,000,000. Out of the total supply, the remaining 14% of tokens will go into marketing, and 12% is going to be provided to the founding team. While 15% of the tokens will be kept in reserve, the exchange list accounts for 17% of the token supply and staking rewards is going to take 3%. Partners, advisors, and charities will take around 2% each.

The price of the tokens is expected to rise in the future. As soon as the presale comes to an end, HedgeUp will be launched on Uniswap. If you are planning to invest in HedgeUp at the start of the presale stages, you can do it on the official website. Like other cryptocurrencies, investing in the early stages is a way to move forward for investors who want to see big returns on their investments.

Bottom Lineup

HedgeUp can be more profitable than other cryptocurrencies in the industry because it can revolutionize the whole industry and make it easier for investors to invest in alternative investment items. Moreover, with utility built into native tokens, it is sure to attract people who are looking to invest and make money from the blockchain.

For more information on HedgeUP click the links below:

Presale Sign Up: https://app.hedgeup.io/sign-up

Official Website: https://hedgeup.io

Community Links: https://linktr.ee/hedgeupofficial