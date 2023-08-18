Hedera (HBAR), Sui (SUI), Pomerdoge (POMD) – Best Cryptocurrencies To Purchase in August

Description As we step into August, three intriguing cryptocurrencies have caught the attention of the community: Hedera (HBAR), Sui (SUI), and Pomerdoge (POMD). Let’s look at each of these tokens and explore why they generate buzz as potential contenders for your investment portfolio. Summary Click Here To Find Out More About The Pomerdoge (POMD) Presale Hedera … Read more

As we step into August, three intriguing cryptocurrencies have caught the attention of the community: Hedera (HBAR), Sui (SUI), and Pomerdoge (POMD). Let’s look at each of these tokens and explore why they generate buzz as potential contenders for your investment portfolio.

Hedera soars after FedNow announcement

Sui price prediction

Pomerdoge gains the rising presale star status

Hedera (HBAR): Unleashing the Power of Distributed Ledgers

Hedera (HBAR) stands out as a project that harnesses the potential of distributed ledger technology to create a scalable platform. As a matter of fact, with its unique consensus algorithm, Hedera offers fast transactions, making it a promising candidate for real-world applications.

In recent Hedera news, the Hedera Hashgraph-powered Dropp micropayment technology is now a service provider for the US Federal Reserve’s FedNow. As a result, the Hedera price soared. Hedera has a cost of $0.0644 with a market cap of $2.1B, a rise of 15.74% in the past 24 hours.

Moreover, its trading volume jumped by a whopping 1252% overnight, reaching $220,755,864. In addition, its moving averages and technical indicators show strong buy signals. Therefore, many experts remain bullish for Hedera, predicting a pump to $0.065 by the end of August.

Sui (SUI): Expected To Grow Exponentially

Sui (SUI) is a layer 1 decentralized blockchain that provides quick transactions at a reasonable price. The Sui blockchain does not require permission, making it suitable for many uses.

Recently, it was announced that Chirp’s groundbreaking DePIN project is slowly approaching the Sui testnet phase. Consequently, the Sui crypto price jumped by 1.6% on the weekly charts. Currently, Sui is trading hands at $0.5967 with a market cap of $431M.

Also, its trading volume has increased by 14.34% in the past day alone, soaring to $62,763,694. With all moving averages in the green, analysts forecast Sui could jump to its resistance level of $0.76 as August ends.

Pomerdoge (POMD): Gaming, Creativity, and Blockchain Converge

Pomerdoge (POMD) taps into a concept projected to reach $3618M by 2028: Play to Earn. Within the Pomerdoge ecosystem, players can engage in an enthralling game that allows them to evolve their Pomer characters. But it doesn’t stop there. As players progress and achieve milestones, they are rewarded with POMD tokens, the in-game currency.

The Pomerdoge arena is a dynamic and thrilling battleground where Pomer characters come to life in an electrifying display of skill. Within this arena, players can engage in intense battles, placing their Pomer companions against those of fellow members. Furthermore, the stakes are high, as the arena operates on a winner-takes-all principle.

Moreover, the Pomerdoge team has taken security very seriously. By locking liquidity forever and freezing team tokens for two years, it has displayed tremendous confidence and faith in this project. In addition, both SolidProof and Cyberscope have performed audits – finding Pomerdoge to be 100% safe and sound.

Most importantly, the POMD native token is now in Phase One of its presale. Holding it brings access to an exclusive 7,777 NFT collection and unique items on the Pomerdoge marketplace. Millions of individuals are flocking to it as POMD costs just $0.008. In fact, demand is so high that many experts forecast a 30x jump for it before its presale ends.

