Gnox (GNOX), Pancakeswap (CAKE) And Biswap (BSW) Named The Best (BSC) Projects For 2022

A dual-chain architecture called Binance Smart Chain (BSC) enables users to create and grow their own digital assets and decentralized applications on a single blockchain.

The platform also gives users the ability to benefit from the expanding exchange of value between blockchains. Since its launch, BSC has experienced significant growth in activity and volume.

Due to its perfect market fit—an Ethereum clone with low fees and quick transactions—the chain, which has the support of the biggest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has taken the crypto world by storm. The three projects below were named the best BSC projects for 2022.

Gnox (GNOX)

Decentralized finance was conceptualized as a way to do away with middlemen in financial transactions. Every person should be in total control of their assets, without any single entity setting the rules. However, there are substantial risks associated with different protocols, and the complicated mechanism makes it worse for novice users.

By offering “yield farming as a service” to investors, Gnox solves this issue by demystifying DeFi for beginning investors. With little to no prior experience in farming, anyone can become an expert using this platform. To earn passive rewards, users can simply purchase and hold native GNOX tokens.

Gnox is currently in its third phase of presale and will officially launch in August.

PancakeSwap (CAKE)



A decentralized exchange called PancakeSwap on one of the top BSC projects uses automated, permissionless liquidity pools that are managed by algorithms. The algorithm behind PancakeSwap turns it into an automated market maker.

Since its debut on September 20, 2020, PancakeSwap has expanded, and recent activity on the DeX has helped to push the number of transactions on BSC to five times that of Ethereum, the presumed market leader.

Additionally, the PancakeSwap coin price (CAKE), which has been on an upward trend, increased 46 times in 2021, setting a record, and its market cap reached $4.2 billion.

Biswap (BSW)

Due to its creativity, Biswap, a decentralized exchange on the BNB Chain, is becoming more and more well-liked. It unveiled a groundbreaking three-type referral program in which users are rewarded whenever their referrals participate in farms, launch pools, or make swaps. One of the lowest transaction fees on the BNB Chain is charged by Biswap, which is 0.1 percent.

