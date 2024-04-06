Loading...

Global Blockchain Show

1 mins read

Contents
Share link:

Global Blockchain Show Dubai, set for April 16–17, 2024, at the opulent Grand Hyatt Dubai, is a grand blockchain event organized by VAP Group. With an anticipated attendance of over 10,000, the largest blockchain exhibition venue of 12,000 sqm aims to provide interactions, learnings, and collaborations with industry experts, startups, and leading companies.

Featuring 300 presenters from the Web3 ecosystem, this show promises an overall exploration of the latest blockchain trends. Renowned speakers include H.E. Justin Sun, CEO at TRON DAO, Lennix Lai, Chief Commercial Officer at OKX; Dominic Williams, Founder & Chief Scientist of DFINITY Foundation; and many other elite-class blockchain industry leaders.

Beyond providing networking opportunities, it’s a platform to showcase projects, explore investment prospects, and learn new income streams.

The event concludes with an evening bash at the renowned WHITE Beach, Dubai, offering a delightful end to an insightful gathering and a chance to forge connections in a relaxed atmosphere. The Global Blockchain Show is a gateway to a world of blockchain possibilities, networking, and collaborative opportunities.

To book tickets: https://www.globalblockchainshow.com/tickets/

For media inquiries, exclusive interviews, or press passes, please reach out at : [email protected]

Disclaimer. This is a Corporate press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

Share link:

Guest User

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
#Corporate Press Release
2 mins read

Investing In Bitcoin May Not Bring Millions in 2024, But These 3 Altcoins Could

#Corporate Press Release
3 mins read

Watch These 5 Cryptos Transform Baristas into Millionaires by 2024

#Corporate Press Release
3 mins read

Early Investors in These 5 Cryptos Count Their Luck; Unstoppable Rise Expected in 2024

#Corporate Press Release
3 mins read

Expert Eyes Breakout for Under-the-Radar Altcoin, Solana to Reach $200 in May

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan