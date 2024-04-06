Global Blockchain Show Dubai, set for April 16–17, 2024, at the opulent Grand Hyatt Dubai, is a grand blockchain event organized by VAP Group. With an anticipated attendance of over 10,000, the largest blockchain exhibition venue of 12,000 sqm aims to provide interactions, learnings, and collaborations with industry experts, startups, and leading companies.

Featuring 300 presenters from the Web3 ecosystem, this show promises an overall exploration of the latest blockchain trends. Renowned speakers include H.E. Justin Sun, CEO at TRON DAO, Lennix Lai, Chief Commercial Officer at OKX; Dominic Williams, Founder & Chief Scientist of DFINITY Foundation; and many other elite-class blockchain industry leaders.

Beyond providing networking opportunities, it’s a platform to showcase projects, explore investment prospects, and learn new income streams.

The event concludes with an evening bash at the renowned WHITE Beach, Dubai, offering a delightful end to an insightful gathering and a chance to forge connections in a relaxed atmosphere. The Global Blockchain Show is a gateway to a world of blockchain possibilities, networking, and collaborative opportunities.

