Gemini Exchange declared that all listed cryptocurrencies could be bought and merchandised with euros. Euro deposits can be made through SWIFT or SEPA transfers. Gemini Exchange’s pro-level programme ActiveTrader has also itemized pairs for the euro against Bitcoin and Ether.

Gemini Exchange’s recent developments

Earlier this month, the New York-based exchange and Kraken, a fellow crypto exchange, revealed that it would back Filecoin (FIL), a decentralized storage system. Filecoin, which was initiated by Protocol Labs, will permit users to trade unutilized storage on the system using FIL. Filecoin is similar to Dropbox and OneDrive; however, it aims to lessen such third-parties’ usage.

On 29th September, Gemini Exchange reported that users can now take out the privacy coin Zcash. The New York-based exchange revealed that Zcash enables users to extract assets off the platform without unveiling their names or the magnitude of their transactions. Nevertheless, last year, many exchanges withdrew supporting Zcash due to concerns over money laundering.

Gemini Exchange, which promotes 24 digital assets, was introduced in the UK as of last month. Its users can trade and store crypto in Britain, as a result of pounds sterling (GBP) being affixed to the funding currency. British citizens can buy cryptocurrencies using their debit card or make GBP prepayments using wire transfers or Faster Payments.

The New York-headquartered exchange was initiated by the Winklevoss twins, who are well-known for their lawful debate with Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s inventor. Gemini Exchange creates basic and secure crypto products. The New York-based exchange was instituted with a “security-first” mindset and is devoted to making the crypto revolution a reality.