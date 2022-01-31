Lausanne, Switzerland, 31st January, 2022,

Alephium, an innovative Layer 1 blockchain announces today its first official listing on the top 10 exchange Gate.io.

Gate.io First to List ALPH Token

“We are very happy to have partnered with Gate.io for our first listing, this is a strong vote of confidence in our tech, our team and our roadmap.” commented Cheng Wang, Founder and Core Developer of Alephium.

Alephium is the first operational Layer 1 sharded blockchain scaling and improving on Bitcoin core technologies, Proof of Work & UTXO. It delivers a highly performant, secure DeFi & dApps platform with enhanced energy efficiency.

ALPH is the native token of the Alephium blockchain. It now trades against USDT on Gate.io.

A distinctive approach to scalability

Unique among its peers, Alephium is built on the BlockFlow algorithm which improves on the UTXO model of BTC to make it scalable. It allows for up to 400 transactions per second with just 16 shards on mainnet (scalable to 10’000 TPS on 1024 shards later on).

Addressing contemporary concerns, its novel Proof of Less Work (PoLW) algorithm, which combines Physical work and Coin economics grants much better energy efficiency than the original consensus mechanism used by bitcoin, while retaining its decentralization and security.

A custom Virtual Machine (Fi-VM) leveraging the stateful UTXO model invented by Alephium, as well as its own programming language for dApps (Fi-Lang), enables developers to create powerful and efficient smart contracts while addressing DeFi security challenges.

“Putting all these innovations together, Alephium delivers a highly demanded solution in the industry: a scalable blockchain improving on mature ideas from Bitcoin and Ethereum to deliver reliable, powerful and secure DeFi and dApps capabilities.” commented Maud Simon, Chief of Staff.

What’s next?

Alephiumis live and fully functional since November 8th, 2021. Its mainnet, around which lives a thriving ecosystem of wallets, mining pools & software, explorers & dApps is maturing rapidly. The focus of the next few months will be on bridges, DeFi and NFT’s primitives, while expanding its community of developers, miners and users.

About Alephium

Maud Simon

press@alephium.org