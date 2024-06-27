Gary Gensler Clarifies ETH Is Not Security, Holders Buying Up This ERC-20 Token

The Chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gary Gensler, is in the headlines after his recent interview at Bloomberg Invest Summit 2024. While he discussed many topics about securities and crypto regulatory laws, the main traction for the crypto community is his comments about Ethereum spot ETF.

Ethereum Not a Security – Potential Impact on Ethereum Spot ETF

The chairman Gary Gensler in his interview discussed that the approval of Ethereum spot ETF is a result of rigorous scrutiny of the proposition by all holding firms. According to Gary Gensler, partially approved products would be classified similarly to the bitcoin ETFs, indicating that ETH can be a commodity.

With Ethereum being a commodity, it can significantly impact the anticipated launch of Ethereum Spot ETF. With mounting optimism for Ethereum products like Ethereum Spot ETF, the lack of regulatory hurdles can massively grow the ETF market by making it easy for institutions and retail investors to participate.

ETH Price Set to Retest $4000 Threshold Amid ETF Hype

As industry leaders like Matt Hougan expect $15 billion in net inflows for Ethereum spot ETF within two years after its launch, ETH price is set to witness massive upside momentum. ETH price stands at $3,360 after a 5% decline on the weekly chart. While the market is bearish ETH price is pushing limits after successfully defending the $3,269 support level.

Charts indicate that bearish trends will persist for a while amid broader market fluctuations. Even if the ETH price defends key support levels, it will move sideways for the next few days. As the selling pressures are slowing, a pullback above $4000 is expected due to increased investor confidence in Ethereum spot ETF and ETH products.

