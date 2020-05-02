CryptoSlots released their newest slot, Micro Monsters, a game filled with bonus extras to beat the reels’ viral critters. The biggest bonus, though, is that every bet made on the slot will be donated by the crypto casino to Direct Relief, a charity supporting health workers and patients during this pandemic.

Take part now and spin with a 100% match bonus on your deposit: bonus code FIGHTCOVID100, valid until May 15, 2020. *

Direct Relief focuses on providing personal protective equipment to those most at risk around the world. In the U.S., they are coordinating with health organizations and businesses to deliver essential medical items and critical care medications. Follow CryptoSlots on Facebook to track the amount raised by players.

Micro Monsters is one of the Mega Matrix slots, a group of games made notable by being wackier and more unusual than conventional slots games. Wins can start anywhere on a payline in this circular game. There is also an expanded Double Wild on the middle reel and Mystery Multipliers. Bet from $0.60 – $4.80 to spin and your bets (minus wins) will be donated to charity.

‘Hopefully this contribution will make a difference to those on the front line,’ said casino manager Michael Hilary, ‘as well as providing entertainment to those doing their part by staying at home.’

Launched in 2018, CryptoSlots quickly found success as a prime destination for online crypto players. Slots make up the majority of the games at this bitcoin casino, along with video poker and keno. All games are provably fair and mobile friendly. Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash & Monero are all accepted payment methods.

*Valid for deposits of $25 – $250. General terms & conditions apply.