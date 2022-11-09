logo
Future XB Payment Summit 2022

On 15 – 16 November, over 300+ renowned experts of the remittance world are coming together at Middle East Future XB Payment Summit 2022 to discuss some of the most important practices on various strategic and operational topics covering cross-border payments, compliance challenges, data protection, AI and Blockchain technologies to name a few.

The 2-day summit is officially supported by Foreign Exchange & Remittance Group providing 1:1 networking, keynotes, live tech demos, panel discussions and much more.

Register to attend and seize this opportunity: https://fxbsummit.com/register/ 

Event website – https://fxbsummit.com/ 
Follow  FXB Payment Summit for live summit updates.

