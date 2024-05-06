FSL Launches MOOAR Box Season 2 Rewards, Pioneering Gamified NFT Marketplace Experience

Sydney, Australia, May 6th, 2024, Chainwire

This rewards system gamifies engagement on the MOOAR platform, enabling users to enter a raffle for the chance to receive rewards, including exclusive STEPN x adidas Genesis Sneaker NFTs.

FSL, the global gaming and development studio behind the web3 lifestyle app STEPN, has officially announced the launch of MOOAR Box Season 2 (S2), a revolutionary rewards program set to redefine the NFT marketplace landscape. MOOAR Box S2 offers rewards for NFT enthusiasts, including coveted items like the STEPN x adidas Genesis Sneaker NFTs, recently minted in a raffle sale that generated over $3 million in primary sales.

Following the groundbreaking partnership between STEPN and adidas, aimed at reshaping the world of Web3 fitness through a series of activations throughout the year, MOOAR Box S2 emerges as a dynamic addition to the MOOAR platform. FSL aims to gamify trading and reward loyal use, exemplified by recent innovations such as FSL ID, which rewards users with FSL Points for buying or selling their NFTs on the MOOAR Marketplace.

With the success of MOOAR Box S1, which propelled MOOAR to the top of the charts for 24-hour marketplace trading volume on Solana and Polygon, MOOAR Box S2 introduces a twist with FSL ecosystem projects joining the rewards pool. Participating projects include: adidas, Famous Fox Federation, Honeyland, HypeSaints, Souls.club, Blast Royale, League of Kingdoms, Versus-X, Clumsy Bears, Dogami, Matr1x, and Macroverse.

MOOAR Box S2 introduces a new Ticket System. Upon completing a transaction, users have a chance to receive a MOOAR Box ranging between Level 1 and 12. The number of tickets inside the box depends on the NFT traded, as well as the user’s MOOAR membership level. Holding these tickets will enter the user into a raffle for exclusive rewards. Tickets can be exchanged for GMT, the FSL ecosystem token, thereby enhancing the utility of the MOOAR Box rewards. Furthermore, Referral Rewards incentivize community growth by offering both parties a boost in XP for inviting friends to join the platform.

Shiti Manghani, CEO of FSL, commented, “MOOAR Box Season 2 builds on our recent successful collaboration with adidas and not only gives our community another opportunity to obtain the exclusive STEPN x adidas Genesis Sneaker NFTs, STEPN X MOOAR Genesis Sneaker NFTs, and much more. We see this as a significant step in creating a more inclusive and enjoyable environment for our users”

MOOAR Box symbolizes FSL’s dedication to innovation, community building, and inclusivity within the Web3 space. By partnering with a dynamic group of NFT and gaming projects, FSL aims to unite diverse communities. MOOAR Box is an integral component of FSL’s ecosystem, bridging the gap between users and the world of NFTs, ushering in a new era of gamified experiences.

About FSL

Founded in 2021, FSL is a global gaming and development studio connecting players to Web3 through fun and rewarding gaming experiences. FSL’s mission is to introduce individuals to Web3 while encouraging healthy living and combating climate change. The FSL ecosystem includes STEPN, MOOAR, DOOAR, and Gas Hero.

About MOOAR

MOOAR is a leading NFT marketplace on Solana, Polygon, and Ethereum, providing a seamless platform for buying and selling digital collectibles. With the integration of AIGC tool, GNT, users can create and mint their own NFTs, enhancing the platform’s offerings. Additionally, MOOAR operates as a launchpad, offering primary mint and sale opportunities for creators and collectors alike.

About STEPN

STEPN is Web3’s leading lifestyle app with over 5.4 million registered users. By incentivizing exercise through rewards, the app requires users to purchase a Sneaker NFT and earn rewards through walking, jogging, or running. Over the years, STEPN has partnered with some prolific brands, including adidas, Atlético de Madrid, Steve Aoki, ASICS, and Ghost in the Shell.

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.