Singapore, Singapore, 19th January, 2022,

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), a mobile multiplayer online game, has released its first-ever NFT collection, The Aspirants – now available on Binance NFT marketplace from (11 AM UTC on January 19).

The Aspirants NFT collection ,featuring Layla and Fanny, two popular female heroes in MLBB, will offer 12 unique mystery boxes with 4 different grades, each containing a digital figure and exclusive animations of the characters.

MLBB has become one of the leading mobile games worldwide, especially in Southeast Asia, reaching 1 billion downloads and 100 million monthly active players.

