Fintech + Insurtech Generations 2024

The leading Fintech and Insurtech conference in the Southeast will take place on June 12-13 at The Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City

Fintech + Insurtech Generations, organized by RevTech Labs, is hosted on June 12-13 at The Dubois Center. It is one of the premier financial and insurance technology events in the United States and is the largest Fintech and Insurtech gathering in the Carolinas each Year. The 10th annual Fintech + Insurtech Generations conference gathers the industries’ top thought leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs from around the world to discuss pressing topics and facilitate strategic networking among hundreds of attendees.

The annual conference features three, highly anticipated keynote speakers including Shekar Pannala, CIO of P&C at The Hartford; Darrel Esch, Former SVP of PayPal and Global Head of Venmo; and Frank Holding Jr, Chairman and CEO of First Citizens Bank. For registration tickets are available for purchase now.

The two day conference takes place in Uptown Charlotte with over 500 attendees. Sponsors and partners include: Brighthouse Financial, Grasshopper Bank, Sparq, The Hartford, Thoropass, J.P. Morgan, GoDGTL by PruTech, RevTech Labs Foundation; Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP; RevTech Labs Capital, City of Charlotte, Middesk, The UNC Charlotte Dubois Center, AIG, Fifth Third Bank, Avidxchange, Charlotte Business Journal, CryptoNewsZ, Cryptopolitan, Cryptoken Media, Coinpedia Fintech News, Aiovel, Coin Gabbar, Hypepotamus, U.Today, and World Finance Informs.

The conference will cover a wide range of subjects within the fintech and insurtech spaces, including disruption, fraud prevention, open banking, blockchain use cases, and broader views on innovation. Attendees can expect dynamic keynotes from industry leaders and visionaries, engaging panel discussions, and interactive workshops designed to foster learning and collaboration.

“We are thrilled to bring together such a diverse and knowledgeable group of professionals for this year’s Fintech + Insurtech Generations Conference,” said Dan Roselli, Founder and CEO of RevTech Labs. “Our goal is to provide a platform for the exchange of ideas and insights that will drive the future of the industry, and we believe this year’s lineup of content and programming does just that.”

Highlights of the conference include:

● Keynotes from industry leaders and visionaries.

● Engaging panel discussions on pressing topics such as open banking, blockchain, and innovation

● Interactive workshops focused on practical skill-building and collaboration ● Networking opportunities with senior leaders, VC and investors, and emerging fintech and insurtech founders

● Generations 10th Year Celebration Reception

● RevTech Labs Demo Day, highlighting the accelerator Class 20 startup companies.

The conference schedule is complete with a Southeast Women in Fintech Welcome Dinner (6/11), Startups & Standups after party (6/12), and “Revvy” Industry Awards Breakfast (6/13).

Full conference schedule and complete agenda download can be found HERE.

RevTech Labs Class 20, Presenting Companies, Fintech + Insurtech:

Acceleron Bank – White River Junction, VT

Empowering small businesses via the banks that service them.

AlgoPear – Dallas, TX

AlgoPear democratizes wealth & AI investing tools for everyday investors world wide.

Beta Financial Services – Chicago, IL

Digital banking platform and credit scoring engine designed for SMBs and to reduce bias in lending.

Capita – Toronto, CA

Automate your startup’s raise. One link. No lawyer.

Carousel Technology – Orlando, FL

Reduce Mortgage Denials and Foster Collaboration in the Home Buying Space.

Cios – Toronto, CA

Cios is developing a new category of risk management product called Lease Flexibility Coverage to eliminate financial barriers that prevent renters from relocating.

Cranberry Payments – Montreal, CA

Cranberry Payments protects a merchant’s payments from chargebacks by using AI to (i) automate chargeback disputes and (ii) quantify a cardholder’s risk for a potential chargeback claim at the point of sale.

Credit Mountain – Dallas, TX

Fintech SaaS that allows lenders to offer declined borrowers a path to approval.

Bridge, a Foro company – Charlotte, NC

SMB Lending Marketplace.

ForwardLane – New York, NY

ForwardLane is an AI-powered Insights platform for Wealth, Asset Management and Insurance.

Perl Street – New York, NY

Perl Street is the FinOps software for growing distributed energy and physical infrastructure companies. It reduces $100K per $1M Operating Expenses.

Streetbeat – Palo Alto, CA

Streetbeat is an AI-driven investment platform that empowers people to make informed investing decisions.