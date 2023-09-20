FinTech Festival Asia (FTF) 2023: Explore the World of FinTech with a Diverse Range of Attendee Options

Description [Bangkok, Thailand] The FinTech Festival Asia (FTF) 2023, set to be one of the biggest FinTech events in Asia, will illuminate the ever-evolving industry of FinTech and bring to the forefront emerging trends and groundbreaking innovations that will shape the financial landscape of tomorrow. The event covers a wide range of FinTech solutions including, Digital … Read more

[Bangkok, Thailand] The FinTech Festival Asia (FTF) 2023, set to be one of the biggest FinTech events in Asia, will illuminate the ever-evolving industry of FinTech and bring to the forefront emerging trends and groundbreaking innovations that will shape the financial landscape of tomorrow. The event covers a wide range of FinTech solutions including, Digital Banking, Payments, Insurtech, Roboadvisors, AI, Web3, Blockchain, BNPL and many more.

The much anticipated event will take place on September 27th and 28th at the famed Royal Paragon Hall in Bangkok, Thailand. The FTF 2023 offers a diverse range of ticket options to cater to the varying needs and interests of our attendees:

EXPO Pass: This pass provides access to the Expo hall, offering attendees the opportunity to explore cutting-edge fintech solutions and innovations. It also includes access to Workshop halls 1 and 2, where attendees can engage in interactive sessions and gain insights into industry best practices.

STANDARD Pass: In addition to Expo and Workshop access, the STANDARD Pass grants entry to the Conference hall, providing attendees with the chance to participate in thought-provoking discussions. STANDARD Pass holders will also receive an attendee’s bag and conference agenda records.

BUSINESS Pass: BUSINESS Pass holders enjoy all the benefits of the STANDARD Pass, plus exclusive privileges such as Business registration access, Business seats at the Conference, Welcome Party access, Networking Hall access, and Gala Dinner access.

VIP Pass: The VIP Pass offers the most comprehensive FTF experience, including all the features of the BUSINESS Pass, as well as VIP registration access, VIP seats at the Conference, access to the F&B lunch hall, and priority access to all social events.

Full ticketing prices, registration and event details can be found in this link: https://fintechfestival.asia/

As we prepare to usher in the future of finance at the FinTech Festival Asia 2023, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our sponsors, partners, and associations whose unwavering support and commitment have made this extraordinary event possible. Together, we are shaping the financial landscape of tomorrow.

Sponsor Support:

Powered By – Exness

Diamond Sponsor – FBS

Official Partner – Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Co

Platinum Sponsor – Headway

Festival Support:

Tech Fintech Association (TFA), Singapore Fintech Association (SFA), DIFY, Fintech Association of Malaysia (FAOM), Women in Blockchain Asia, EPA Asia, Asosiasi Blockchain Indonesia, Malaysia Blockchain Association, Malaysian Youth FinTech Association (MYFinT), Blockchain Council of the Philippines

Join us on September 27th and 28th at the Royal Paragon Hall in Bangkok, Thailand, and be a part of this transformative journey. Secure your tickets now and embrace the limitless possibilities of FinTech.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Andrea Putri

Media Project Executive

andrea@finexpo.org