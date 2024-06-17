FINNOVEX South Africa 2024: Empowering the Financial Renaissance

Date: July 22-23, 2024

Location: Johannesburg, South Africa

Website: https://sa.finnovex.com/

Johannesburg, South Africa – FINNOVEX South Africa 2024 is set to revolutionise the financial sector on July 22-23, 2024, in Johannesburg. Under the theme “Empowering the Financial Renaissance: Leading the Digital Revolution, Embracing Inclusivity, Pioneering Sustainable Finance, and Driving Economic Digitalization to Victory,” this 26th edition conference will unite thought leaders and innovators to shape the future of finance.

Leading the Digital Revolution

Discover how digital innovation is transforming finance. Experts will share insights on cutting-edge technologies enhancing efficiency and creating growth opportunities.

Embracing Inclusivity

Explore strategies to expand access to financial services for underserved communities, fostering economic empowerment and social equity.

Pioneering Sustainable Finance

Learn how financial institutions can integrate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria, promoting sustainability and resilience.

Driving Economic Digitalization

Understand the impact of digital technologies on economies and societies. Discussions will cover digital infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, and public-private partnerships.

Key Highlights Include:

Digital Innovation: Insights into fintech advancements and AI-powered financial services transforming the industry.

Financial Inclusivity: Strategies for expanding access to financial services for all communities.

Sustainable Finance: Exploring the integration of ESG criteria in financial operations.

Economic Digitalization: Understanding the impact of digital technologies on economic development and competitiveness.

