FAW Group targets global market share in 620‑mile semi‑solid state EV battery

Chinese car manufacturer FAW Group has launched a semi-solid battery with an extended range for electric vehicles. The new battery cell has an energy density of over 500 Wh/kg and a total battery capacity of up to 142kWh, which will reportedly power EVs to cover up to 620 miles (1,000km), a significant improvement over the current 400-mile range.

FAW Group is up against major global players from China, including BYD and CATL, that currently control the global EV market.

According to Carbon Credits data, Chinese companies collectively control 69% of the global EV battery Market. CATL commands about 38% of the global market, with over 355.2 GWh of batteries installed, with a major grip of the local Chinese market.

BYD, on the other hand, has spread its wings overseas, selling more than 130,000 vehicles outside China. FAW Group, with the new battery chemistry, seeks to challenge BYD and CATL, with the backing of Volkswagen Group for the global EV market.



FAW Group announced on February 10 that it had successfully incorporated what it claims is the “industry’s first” lithium-rich manganese semi-solid-state EV battery into an electric vehicle. The battery was developed by FAW’s battery unit, China Automotive New Energy Battery Technology Co Ltd., in collaboration with a team of scholars led by Academician Chen Jun at Nankai University.

The battery cell reportedly performs better than industry-standard lithium-ion batteries. The company says the battery cell will improve charging speeds and energy efficiency. Solid-state battery cells are often regarded as the next evolution of EV battery technology. The batteries have the potential to deliver twice the energy density of traditional liquid lithium-ion batteries.

The news comes after SAIC Motors announced that it had also pioneered the “world’s first mass-produced semi-solid state” electric vehicle battery. The company officially launched the electric MG$ Anxin Edition Hatchback with the battery at a motor show in August last year. The battery reportedly has a range of 530km and supports 2C charging.

In mid-January, Dongfeng Motors, another Chinese car manufacturer, announced it had begun testing a solid-state battery-powered prototype under extreme cold conditions. The automaker also claims its battery cell innovation can unlock more than 1,000 km (620 miles) of CLTC driving range.

FAW’s battery is also using a manganese solution. Still, many Chinese brands are experimenting with NCM and NCA battery types that also have the potential to offer higher energy density, but use more Nickel.

US and European manufacturers heighten efforts to develop high-density batteries

Western car manufacturers have also joined the bandwagon and have been making significant strides in developing improved batteries.

In the U.S., specialized American tech companies have partnered with car manufacturers to launch solid-state batteries this year. Factorial Energy partnered with Stellantis (the parent company of Jeep and Dodge) and Mercedes to accelerate innovation in solid-state battery development.

QuantumScape, another U.S. player, is also working on developing a production facility in February designed to produce solid-state cells for Volkswagen Group.

European companies are also in the race to develop their own solid-state batteries. Blue Solutions, a French battery manufacturing company, has produced solid-state batteries for buses for years and has announced it will begin focusing on passenger vehicles this year.

Japanese multinational Panasonic Holdings Corporation announced it intends to develop a new high-capacity battery over the next two years. The company aims to accelerate innovation to eliminate anodes in batteries, boosting energy density and increasing battery capacity by 25%. The new battery will significantly increase the range of the Tesla Model Y vehicles.

The news comes as global EV registrations declined in January amid policy changes in the U.S. and China. China has introduced a purchase tax and lower EV subsidies, while the U.S. has embarked on U.S. regulatory shifts in the sector. EV registrations dropped by 3%, settling at 1.2 million units for both EVs and hybrid vehicles.