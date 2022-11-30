Experts Recommend Switching From Cardano (ADA) and Tezos (XTZ) To Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

The crypto market is highly volatile and has seen major price swings in the past. This volatility can be difficult to understand and predict, which results in people looking for more sustainable options. One such option is Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which is taking over the market with its 260% price gains and future prospects. So why are two of the previously famous tokens, Cardano (ADA) and Tezos (XTZ), declining as Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) rises? Let’s discuss this in detail.



Cardano (ADA) fails to break through its low price points

According to its mission statement, Cardano (ADA) Foundation aspires to provide a stage for pioneers and dreamers to share their ideas and work towards a better society. Although the price of Cardano (ADA) appeared constant last week, a downward trend can be seen when looking at the 7-day and 30-day charts. Cardano (ADA) lost 3.47% of its value during the previous week. Cardano (ADA) is now trading at 89.87% below its all-time high of $3.10.

As per analysts, it will take Cardano (ADA) a while to recover from the 23% drop it has experienced over the past 30 days. The current price of Cardano (ADA) is $0.31. Additionally, there are no near-term predictions of a rise for the Cardano (ADA) token, and investors would be better off investing in newer projects like Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).

Bears take over Tezos (XTZ)

While Tezos’ NFT supply has grown every quarter, the XTZ price has decreased. In the past month, the value of Tezos (XTZ) had dropped by 29%. Similar to the rest of the market, Tezos (XTZ) hasn’t improved in price during the last couple of days. The charts demonstrated, in accordance with the technical indicators, that there was almost no recovery for Tezos (XTZ) in the short term.

Additionally, Tezos (XTZ) price assessment is pointing to a decline, which coincides with the return of the bears in the market. The trend line had been moving upward for the past few days; however, the recent events have proved to be incredibly depressing for the market, which puts the bears in a dominant position, especially for Tezos (XTZ). The current events, like the FTX fiasco, have caused enormous losses within a matter of a few hours as they have lowered the Tezos (XTZ) price to $0.99.

Investors find Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) extremely promising

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has the ability to forever change the way new businesses raise capital. By using Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), entrepreneurs can bypass traditional funding methods when raising capital by issuing fractionalized NFTs that represent equity in the company.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) gives investors a convenient way to invest with limited capital as well. With the help of the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), a single dollar can get an investor an equity-backed NFT as a form of startup investment.

Currently, approximately 57 million Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) tokens have been sold during the presale phases. ORBN provides holders with various benefits, ranging from staking bonuses to protocol governance rights, as well as early access to investor groups. During presale, ORBN has already surged by over 260% from $0.004 to $0.014, and analysts predict that this will continue to increase up to 6000%.

