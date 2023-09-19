Experts Pick Three Gaming Tokens for Q4 2023: Axie Infinity, The Sandbox, Kangamoon

Description As we draw close to the last quarter of 2023, experts have singled out three gaming cryptos with great potential. They include Axie Infinity (AXS), The Sandbox (SAND), and Kangamoon (KANG). Experts have forecasted these tokens to experience bullish price movements before the end of Q4 2023. Don’t Miss Out On The Kangamoon (KANG) Presale … Read more

As we draw close to the last quarter of 2023, experts have singled out three gaming cryptos with great potential. They include Axie Infinity (AXS), The Sandbox (SAND), and Kangamoon (KANG). Experts have forecasted these tokens to experience bullish price movements before the end of Q4 2023.

Don’t Miss Out On The Kangamoon (KANG) Presale – Reserve Your Spot!

Axie Infinity (AXS) Users on a Steep Decline

Axie Infinity (AXS), a popular metaverse and gaming platform, presents a unique take on the Play-to-Earn (P2E) concept. However, despite its innovative approach, the Axie Infinity marketplace has faced a significant challenge in recent times.

Over the past 18 months, its player base has been on a steady decline. In January 2022, the platform boasted 2.7 million active users, but by August, this number had plunged to 348k. However, this decline has raised questions among investors about the survival and future prospects of the project.

The Axie Infinity token is priced at $4.20, continuing its decline in September. Notably, Axie Infinity is trading below all the moving averages. Also, Axie Infinity’s RSI value is at 22.24, which suggests that its price will decrease. Nevertheless, Bitnation is bullish on the gaming token and sees it reaching a peak of $7.57 in Q4 2023.

Analysts Bullish on The Sandbox (SAND)

The Sandbox crypto is a decentralized virtual world that empowers creators to host custom games and events within its digital realm. However, the performance of The Sandbox coin, SAND, has been poor in the past few months.

Decline along with the crypto market, The Sandbox price has dropped to lows of $0.287268. Interestingly, the token experienced a positive upswing following the release of the Sandbox game maker version 0.8 a few weeks ago.

Looking ahead to 2023, analysts are bullish on The Sandbox. Besides, the platform has been working towards expanding its user base through the launch of its mobile version, additional games, partnerships, and land sales. As a result, market experts see The Sandbox reaching a maximum value of $0.634 in Q4 2023.

Kangamoon (KANG) P2E Gaming Model Raises Excitement

While Axie Infinity and The Sandbox are showing bearish signals, Kangamoon is revolutionizing the meme coin space. Kangamoon stands out with its distinctive hybrid model, blending the thrilling meme coin space with blockchain gaming.

This unique approach has garnered attention from experts who believe in Kangamoon’s significant growth potential. What sets Kangamoon apart is its strategy to harness community support while tapping into the substantial growth potential of Play-to-Earn gaming.

Players will be able to assume the persona of Kangamoon, an enthusiastic boxing Kangaroo on the gaming platform. Additionally, they will engage in avatar-based competitions, tournaments, and battles to earn substantial rewards and digital assets.

Kangamoon prioritizes safety and reliability. Hence, its smart contract has been rigorously audited by SOLIDProof. Currently, the token is in its initial presale phase, available for buyers at just $0.005. Part of the thrills of having a gaming token is watching your asset’s value increase while you have fun.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Kangamoon (KANG) Presale Today!

Website: https://Kangamoon.com/

Join Our Telegram Community: https://t.me/Kangamoonofficial