Everlodge (ELDG) Breaks the Mold Soaring 80%, as Stellar (XLM) and Klaytn (KLAY) Take a Hit

Everlodge (ELDG) has shattered expectations by soaring 80%, leaving Stellar (XLM) and Klaytn (KLAY) in the dust. This meteoric rise comes at an exciting time, as Everlodge is still in its presale phase, indicating an unprecedented level of investor confidence in this early-stage token. Let’s inspect what has allowed ELDG to take off so quickly.

Everlodge (ELDG): Revolutionizing Real Estate through NFTs

Everlodge is revolutionizing the real estate industry with its unique co-ownership model, which allows individuals to invest in luxury vacation properties with a minimal upfront investment.

Here’s the genius behind the concept: Premium hotels and plush villas are metamorphosed into digital avatars known as NFTs. Encased within these NFTs are all the crucial data about the property – encompassing titles, deeds, and more – stored securely in the smart contract’s metadata.

The non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are subdivided to enable fractional ownership. To better understand this, let’s take an example – a luxurious villa worth $3 million can be divided into 30,000 fragments, each valued at $100. The owners of these NFT fragments can benefit from the property’s appreciation and receive a share of the rental income.

At the core of Everlodge’s ecosystem lies the ELDG token. Serving as the platform’s vital element, this token enables seamless transactions and offers incentives, including reduced trading and upkeep expenses. Adding to its appeal, ELDG token holders can stake their assets and earn a consistent monthly yield.

ELDG tokens are up for grabs at just $0.018 during phase three of the ongoing presale. But time is of the essence, as this rate is slated to climb with each successive phase. The 80% surge so far shows that investors recognize the immense potential of Everlodge.

If industry pundits are to be believed, a whopping 280% growth is on the horizon during the presale itself, with prospects of a stratospheric 30x ascent once the token takes the stage on premier exchanges later this annum.

Stellar (XLM): The $0.20 Resistance

Stellar was envisioned as a game-changer for the international remittance industry. The founder, Jed McCaleb, wanted to craft a network that could help users transfer money across borders in the blink of an eye.

Major companies like IBM and Deloitte have supported Stellar, highlighting its inherent benefits. However, the platform’s early growth between 2014 and 2017 is slowing down. This can be seen in its current price of $0.1176, which has dropped by a staggering 87.36% from its peak five years ago.

The value of Stellar’s token often follows Ripple‘s price movements. Ripple’s XRP has recently experienced fluctuations, including a significant pump and dump, which has affected Stellar’s token dynamics. As a result, the value of Stellar’s token has dropped by almost 50% over the past two months, when it tested the $0.20 resistance.

The price of Stellar’s cryptocurrency has been declining recently, causing some of its supporters to doubt the likelihood of positive results. On the other hand, Everlodge is weathering the market’s downturn with resilience, making it a promising option.

Klaytn (KLAY): Current Market Status and the Everlodge (ELDG) Opportunity

Klaytn uses a modular network architecture to provide blockchain tools for enterprises worldwide, especially in South Korea. Notably, Klaytn is backed by the tech giant Kakao, which boosts the platform’s credibility.

In 2021, Klaytn joined the ranks of other surging altcoins, rocketing from $0.15 to a whopping $4.38 within half a year — translating to a staggering 2,820% uptick for Klaytn investors. However, post its zenith, the token encountered a series of downward spirals, plummeting to a mere $0.12 by the end of 2022.

Currently valued at $0.1155, Klaytn lags 97.36% behind its historic high. This is the lowest the Klaytn price has been for more than two years, and Klaytn holers are dropping by the day, resulting in an overall decrease in market sentiment.

Amid the bearishness, Everlodge stands out as a ray of hope for its investors. With the price increasing in stages as the presale rolls on, this event is an excellent opportunity for Klaytn holders to turn their investments around.

