ETH’s Cancun Deneb: Ethereum Altcoins Like Shiba Inu & Big Eyes Infinity Reach New Heights

Ethereum (ETH) has recently announced its plan to pave the way for its newest upgrade: the Cancun Deneb upgrade hard fork. This is great news for all ETH holders as it will make the Ethereum ecosystem more secure, scalable, and user-friendly. But Ethereum is not the only token happy about this; Ethereum altcoins, such as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Big Eyes Infinity (BIGINF) can also benefit from this. Read more below to know how the Cancun Deneb upgrade can improve these Ethereum altcoins.

Ethereum’s Cancun Deneb Promises Growth

The Ethereum blockchain has just witnessed a makeover with its recent Shanghai upgrade, but that wasn’t enough. The asset announced that it plans to launch the Cancun Deneb upgrade next, consisting of two parts: Cancun and Deneb. Cancun will significantly improve smart contracts and processing transactions, while Deneb will enhance the network’s security. This crypto innovation will not only benefit Ethereum; the advantages will also overflow to other Ethereum altcoins, like Shiba Inu and Big Eyes Coin.

Cancun Deneb’s specific launch date is yet to be determined, but many investors are already looking forward to it in the second half of 2023. This crypto innovation requires a hard fork, meaning all the nodes on the network must be compatible with the new protocol rules by updating their software.

Ethereum Altcoin, Shiba Inu’s Woof-tastic World Flourishes

Now that Cancun Deneb is set to launch this year, Ethereum altcoin, Shiba Inu will see greater things in its ecosystem. Shiba Inu is built on the Ethereum blockchain, and an upgrade for the Ethereum network will be a victory for this Ethereum altcoin as well. Shiba Inu’s ecosystem includes many useful tools, like ShibaSwap, Shiba Inu Incubator, and Shiboshis.

The ShibaSwap allows traders to swap cryptocurrencies without expensive trading fees and order books. Shiba Inu Incubator, on the other hand, is used by talented people to express their creativity through NFT artwork. Lastly, Shiboshis are 10,000 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the SHIB ecosystem and permanently stored on the ETH blockchain. After the Cancun Deneb launch, holders expect the SHIB ecosystem to flourish.

Roll The Dice With Big Eyes Infinity: New Token Shakes Things Up

Big Eyes Infinity is another Ethereum altcoin that will certainly celebrate the launch of the Cancun Deneb this year. BIGINF is built on the Ethereum blockchain, making it one of the most secure, scalable crypto projects, with fast transactions. The Cancun Deneb upgrade might just do wonders for Big Eyes Infinity once it launches in the second half of this year.

Big Eyes Coin is brewing a huge plan to expand its ecosystem, which is why an ETH upgrade is very timely. This year, the meme ecoystem will launch another token called Big Eyes Infinity (BIGINF), a utility token for the 819Casino, which holds over 4,000 casino games and several play-to-earn (P2E) games. This is the best presale of 2023 for investors who are looking for a fun yet profitable investment.

When you buy BIGINF tokens, you’re promised a 1:1 ratio with Big Eyes Coin. The number of BIGINF coins you buy is matched by BIG tokens, which will be added to your Big Eyes 819Casino account as a bonus. After the presale, you can then claim your bonus tokens and use them to participate in the P2E and casino games and win and earn big! However, do take note that you can withdraw your bonus tokens only after you have used them on the casino website 2.5 times.

Buy, Play, Win: Let The Games Begin

Ethereum altcoins are bound to soar after the Cancun Deneb upgrade launches this year. Therefore, this is the right time to invest in crypto coins, especially those that are built on the Ethereum blockchain. ETH and SHIB are some of the big Ethereum altcoins in the crypto market at the moment, but there is also no harm in investing in crypto presales, especially if it is a meme coin with utility.

Big Eyes’s new token, BIGINF, is the best presale of 2023 for investors who are looking to profit both short and long-term. The presale offers these tokens at the best price, allowing you to choose whether to HODL them for the future or use them for the 819Casino and reap the best rewards if luck is on your side. If interested, visit Big Eyes Coin’s official website and follow them on social media; never skip out on the most interesting crypto innovation and projects today!

