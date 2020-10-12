After the frenzy for DeFi dapps, the Ethereum platform is beginning to see a rapid drop in the use of its network which has also resulted in the slump in Ethereum gas price.

According to Santiment, the plummeting of interactions on the ETH network began in the middle of September after the preceding months had witnessed a massive growth in market activities which were basically driven by DeFi farming opportunities like Uniswap.

Ethereum gas price slumps

Ethereum gas prices have witnessed a massive drop since when it sold at an all time high of double digits between the month of August and early September.

Then, an average transaction fee was costing as much $50 but today, that price has dropped exponentially to the price it was before the frenzy began.

ETH gas station also reports that the ethereum gas prices is now at a standard of 40 gwei with high-speed transactions for 50 gwei. While, Uniswap remains the major user of gas having had transactions worth over $12million dollar processed in the last month.

Ethereum on the rise again

Tradingview has reported that price of Ethereum had gained 12% in the market after it had sold at a low price of $335 dollar the previous week.

It is believed that if its current level of support remains, ETH could go on to sell as high as $400 again. Logan Han also projects that Ethereum could surpass its all time high price in 2021 and that its prices will keep climbing in the short term.