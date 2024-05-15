ETFSwap (ETFS) Crosses 4,000 Users With $1.5 Million Raised

Singapore, Singapore, May 15th, 2024, Chainwire

ETFSwap (ETFS), an emerging decentralized cryptocurrency and Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFS) platform, has achieved a series of significant milestones, marking a historic moment in its development and presale. With the support and confidence of thousands of users and investors worldwide, this ground-breaking platform is experiencing a meteoric rise in popularity.

In addition, ETFSwap (ETFS) is gaining global recognition as a significant player in the tokenized ETF market. It offers a platform that is both distinctive and accessible, as well as unique and user-friendly, for trading cryptocurrencies and ETFs.

ETFSwap (ETFS) Records Unprecedented Surge To Cross 4,000 Users

As of November 2023, the global ETFs industry reached a valuation of $10.99 trillion and has been growing rapidly ever since. Given this expansion, an increasing number of cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors have looked for ways to engage with the potential in this sector.

ETFSwap (ETFS) emerges as a bridge between the traditional and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem. This platform offers investment opportunities for global investors, exposing them to trillion-dollar sectors such as health, energy, technology, commodities, and more

ETFSwap (ETFS) offers crypto investors a novel service that has never been seen in the industry. It allows access to the trillion-dollar traditional ETFs market, allowing them to expand their investment portfolio by tokenizing these assets for easy trading. But perhaps where ETFSwap (ETFS) really outpaces its competitors is that it presents an easy on-and-off ramp for trading ETFs using both crypto and fiat, coupled with the decentralization of the Ethereum blockchain.

Over the next year, the platform plans to complete its roadmap with the full launch of the ETFSwap (ETFS) trading platform open for all. Additionally, it’ll launch its partnership program, launch its staking decentralized application (DApp), and roll out community rewards.

Its token will launch on decentralized exchanges such as Uniswap, with open public trading to follow. This comes with a full-blown marketing roll-out such as CoinMarketCap fast-track, Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), and token competitions.

The ETFSwap (ETFS) platform has undergone a rigorous audit by CyberScope, a leader in the blockchain security industry. The audit found no vulnerabilities in its contract, with the company declaring it safe for investment.

Ahead of its full platform launch, the company is focused on securing all necessary licenses required to bring this novel service to investors worldwide. To sweeten the pot, it requires no KYC (Know Your Customer), which means investors just need to connect their wallet to start trading on the website.

ETFSwap (ETFS) is already seeing unparalleled adoption amongst users across diverse regions globally. Currently, the innovative platform has recorded more than 4,000 users in just a few weeks.

This surge in adoption is fueled not only by ETFSwap’s (ETFS) advanced trading technology and capabilities but also by the rising interest in tokenized ETFs within the digital asset landscape.

Key Milestones and Presale Progress

Thanks to ETFSwap users’, ETFSwap (ETFS) has successfully hit key developmental milestones. With the help of institutional investors, ETFSwap (ETFS) successfully raised over $750,000 in its private fundraising round.

In addition to the growth of ETFSwap’s user base, the first stage of the ongoing presale has seen over 75 million tokens sold.

The ETFSwap team noticed the increase in sales and, with a strategic decision, has raised the ETFS token price from $0.00854 in its first presale stage to $0.01831 during the second stage. The public presale has also collectively raised over $1.5 million in a few weeks.

