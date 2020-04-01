The EOS price line showed noise near over the $2.220 level after reaching across the $2.250 mark on the 31st of March. The cryptocurrency traded between the $2.190 and $2.260 marks for the day.
1-Day EOS Price Analysis (31st March)
EOS Price Chart by TradingView
The cryptocurrency was observed at the $2.229 mark just as it stepped onto the chart for the 31st of March. The coin rose across the $2.250 mark and reached a day’s high of $2.255 US Dollars. The EOSUSD pair saw a bearish momentum near 03:00 GMT and it abruptly fell below the $2.210 mark.
After 03:00 GMT, the coin trade between the $2.200 and $2.230 levels while it slipped below the $2.200 mark to reach a day’s low of $2.191 US Dollars near midday on the 31st of March. After ruffled price movements, the coin saw a bullish uptrend after 20:00 GMT and the price line rose across the $2.240 level, after which it fell back to the $2.220 mark near the end of the day. The EOS / US Dollar trading pair closed at $2.217 US Dollars.
EOS: technical indicators
EOS Price Chart by TradingView
The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at the $2.222 mark, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) moved past the 20EMA before the time of closure, and it was observed closing at the $2.225 mark on the 31st of March.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) moved below level 30.00 near 03:00 GMT, and reached a low of 13.47. At that instance, the coin was oversold. At the time of closing, the RSI stood at 39.11.
