The EOSUSD pair follows a bullish movement no the 18th of April. The EOS price line crossed the $2.760 level while the coin traded between the $2.600 and the $2.780 marks for the day.

1-Day EOS Price Analysis (18th April)

EOS Price Chart by TradingView

The cryptocurrency stood at the $2.620 level at the beginning of the day while it showed ruffled price movements until after 12:00 GMT, when the price line jumps across the $2.720 level. The coin traded between the $2.700 and $2.780 levels until the end of the day, while it rose to a day’s high of $2.767 US Dollars. EOS closed the day with a trading value of $2.736 US Dollars.

EOS: technical indicators

EOS Featured Price Chart by TradingView

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at the $2.732 mark, while the 50-Moving Average (MA) closed above the 20EMA, at $2.737.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell to a low of 19.20 near 10:00 GMT. This means that the coin was oversold at that time. The RSI rose towards 80.00 at four instances, which shows that the coin was overbought at those times of the day. The RSI closed at 60.11.

Featured Image by Steve Buissinne.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.