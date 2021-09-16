TL;DR Breakdown

The EOS price analysis shows mixed mark sentiment.

Support is found at $4.7.

Strong resistance is found at $6.2.

The EOS price analysis shows a bearish character. The EOS/USD pair price started declining from the start of the day; the bears started pulling the price down as selling pressure came in. Today the EOS/USD pair traded between $4.9 to $5.1 range.

The EOS/USD stands at $5 at the time of writing, following a successful week, when buyers formed different supports for them and bears also showed up, but overall, bulls have defined the price curve. Despite the bearish trend of today, overall, EOS gained five percent value in the last 24 hours and around 4.7 percent over the past week.

XMR/USD 1-day price chart: Bears camping near $5

The 1-day EOS price analysis shows a bearish trend stopping the EOS from further climbing. The day started with a negative price movement when profit booking sellers rushed to sell the EOS assets, and the price dropped as low as $4.9, but then EOS bulls gathered strength and took the price up to 5.14. Currently, there seems to be a tough fight going on between buyers and sellers.

EOS/USD 1-day price chart. Source: Tradingview

The volatility is comparatively high as the upper Bollinger bandstand at $6, and the lower band stands at $4.1. The average of Bollinger bands is at the $5.1 mark, almost at the price level. The moving average is below the price level at the $4.8 mark. The relative strength index shows a lot of space for potential buyers as it floats around 50, which is a very neutral level.

EOS price analysis: Bears drag price further below

The 4-hour price chart for EOS price analysis shows volatility is increasing as Bollinger bands are expanding again at the moment. The upper Bollinger band is at $5.1, and the lower end of the Bollinger band is at $4.5, making an average of $4.8.

EOS/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: Tradingview

The moving average (MA) is at $5, exactly below the price but slowly moving up; if MA crosses the price level, then it will be a bearish crossover. However, most of the moving averages are on the buying side today, including the MA10 and EMA10 and 20. But two other important indicators MA20 and MA30, show a sell signal.

The relative strength index (RSI) is in the upper half of the neutral zone at 59 level, showing still quite room for new buyers, but this score of RSI is almost on the neutral side along with many other oscillators also standing neutral. Though the balance of power and momentum oscillators are showing buy signals and an important oscillator of MACD is the only oscillator with a sell signal.

The overall technical indication for today is mostly on the buying side, with a total of 12 technical indicators are signaling towards buying option with only five signalings towards the selling option, and the other remaining nine technical indicators are neutral today.

EOS price analysis: Conclusion

The daily and hourly EOS price analysis is indicating a bearish trend as of present, but as reported above, a solid chance of price going up also exists, as are many of the technical indicators also demonstrating.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.