Bulls take coin value to $2.27 high.

EOS price analysis shows uptrend.

Support is firm at $2.125 level.

The most recent EOS price analysis shows an increased chance of an upcoming upswing as the bulls regain their strength. The bullish momentum is getting high, as the coin value just reached $2.27 point. This is a relatively positive indication regarding the future market events, as the past few weeks were relatively unfavorable for the cryptocurrency. But now, the bulls struggle to regain their position and take the price even higher.

EOS/USD 1-day price chart: Cryptocurrency value jumps high to $2.27 top

The one-day EOS price analysis supports the bulls, as the market is seemingly recovering from the prolonged bearish wave. The situation is changing for the cryptocurrency, as the bulls are trying to make their way to recovery. They have been able to push the price back to $2.273 high, which is appreciable progress. More improvement is to follow if the buying momentum intensifies. The price is still below its moving average (MA) value which is $2.42.

DOT/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

The volatility is growing, which, on the contrary, is a negative hint regarding future market trends. The upper and lower Bollinger Bands Indicator values have changed as well, as now the upper Bollinger band shows a $3.16 value, whereas the lower Bollinger band displays a $2.125 value. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) score has noticeably improved, i.e., 30.48 but is still in danger.

EOS price analysis: Bullish rally continues as price advances to $2.27 peak

The hourly price prediction for EOS/USD shows surprisingly positive results, as the bulls are continually marking their wins. In the past few hours, the price covered many high points, as the buying activity rose. The price is now touching the $2.273 peak once again as the bullish trend seems to be extending. A crossover between SMA 20 and SMA 50 was recorded earlier as well. At the same time, the moving average for the four-hour price chart stands at $2.215.

EOS/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: TradingView

The volatility is expanding, which means that a price drop will be expected in the next few hours. If we discuss the Bollinger Bands Indicator’s values, the upper band shows $2.307 figures, whereas the lower band displays $2.09 figures. The RSI curve trails high as the score moved beyond the neutral zone, i.e., 50.15.

EOS/USD technical indicators chart. Source: TradingView

The technical indicators chart for EOS/USD shows a strong selling trend, as the past few months observed a massive fall in coin value. The indicators ratio further confirms this devaluation in price; as 14 indicators stand on the selling mark, nine indicators stand on the neutral mark, whereas only three stand on the buying mark.

The Moving Averages Indicator displays very similar signs regarding the price movements throughout the past few weeks. 13 indicators are on the selling point, while one indicator is standing on the neutral and buying points. The Oscillators are giving a neutral signal for the market today, as eight oscillators are on the neutral spot; two are on the buying while only one indicator is on the selling spot.

EOS price analysis conclusion

The one-day and four-hour EOS price analysis confirms a gain in coin value over the past 24-hours. The bulls are repeatedly hitting the market to continue the upward spike further. The bullish wave will continue if the buyers show more support for the cryptocurrency. Right now, the price has slightly improved up to $2.273, and the hourly price chart predicts almost similar progress.

