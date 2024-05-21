ELFi Protocol secured $5 million in strategic financing and launched on the Arbitrum testnet

Singapore, singapore, May 20th, 2024, Chainwire

ELFi Protocol, a decentralized derivatives trading platform, has successfully completed two rounds of strategic financing, raising a total of $5 million. The latest round with leading investment from IDG Capital and KuCoin Ventures. ELFi Protocol has been launched on the Arbitrum testnet and is conducting an open beta test of the Genesis NFTs.

About ELFi

ELFi is a decentralized derivatives trading platform that focuses on delivering top-notch trading functionalities. It’s the pioneer in supporting Portfolio Margin within the P2Pool model, and boasts a sophisticated risk management system for listing contracts of various risk levels. Additionally, ELFi introduces innovative liquidity pool designs, offering industry-first low-risk stablecoin liquidity pools and LSD re-collateralized liquidity pools. It strives to better meet market and user demands through features like risk isolation, asset pricing, and LST asset support.

Tony

ELFi Protocol

[email protected]



Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.