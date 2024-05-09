Eclipse CEO Neel Somani Temporarily Steps Back After Misconduct Claims

Neel Somani, the founder and CEO of Eclipse, a company that offers Ethereum scaling solutions, has declared that he will be stepping down as the face of the public for the business. This ruling comes after several sexual harassment accusations against him.

Company and CEO Address Accusations

Somani, in one of his recent updates on X (formerly Twitter), responded to these allegations, calling them false, although he admitted that such allegations are indeed very serious.

“On Twitter this past week, serious allegations have been made against me,” Somani wrote. ” They are not true, but serious allegations of this nature need to be addressed thoughtfully,” he said. He added that reducing his public position would enable the senior leaders of Eclipse to run the company’s day-to-day operations and examine the allegations.

Eclipse also made a public statement on its official X account, stressing its dedication to observing best practices in both professional and personal behavior. The statement focused on the firm’s commitment to gender equality and fairness, in addition to the emphasis on the extent to which the allegations against Somani are being taken seriously.

Serious allegations have been made against me on Twitter in the last week. These allegations are false, but serious allegations about sexual misconduct warrant a serious and thoughtful response. You'll find that response in the thread below: — neelsalami.eth 🌑 (@neelsalami) May 9, 2024

Recent Accomplishments and Leadership Transition at Eclipse

Eclipse is a layer-2 blockchain scaling project for Ethereum. The company made an earlier announcement this year that it had secured $50 million from a Series A funding round, which was co-led by Placeholder and Hack VC. With this financing, the company has raised a total of $65 million. The allegations against Somani and his subsequent reduction in role come at a time when Eclipse is focusing on expanding its technological capabilities and market presence.