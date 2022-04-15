On 17 April, we celebrate our favourite spring holiday – Easter. The festivities start early on 1xBit as we have prepared something extraordinary this year for all of you. With Easter Bunny’s Adventure, you will have the chance to go on an egg hunt and search for various gifts hidden all around you.

Let the hunt for the biggest eggs begin!

Our generous bunny brings joy to your home thanks to a slot tournament with incredible prizes. You don’t need a rabbit’s foot to win big on 1xBit. All that’s required is to play your favourite slots as you normally would and collect as many points as possible.

Our team has created a prize pool of 0.5 BTC. You, too, can be among the 30 luckiest winners who get a share of it. So play, hunt, collect points, climb the table, and be rewarded with Bitcoin prizes.

How To Participate in The Easter Bunny’s Adventure

Everyone of legal age with an account on 1xBit.com can take part in our Easter slot tournament. If you haven’t yet done so, click on the registration button, enter your email address and password, and be one step closer to joining the egg hunt.

After that, you can log in to your new account and go to the tournament page of Easter Bunny’s Adventure. Don’t forget to click on the “Take part” button before you begin. The fun starts on 15 April and lasts until 16 May 2022. A whole month dedicated to rewarding you!

Play any slots you like from any providers available on 1xBit to collect points. The more you play, the bigger your rewards will be.

Easter Bunny’s Adventure has 25 stages through which you can progress. You will climb higher on the ladder by playing and earning points, which brings you closer to the golden egg. The top 7 levels will earn you crypto prizes!

Here is an example of how many points you need to collect on some of the levels:

0-24 points – 1 st level

level 25-49 points – 2 nd level

level 50-199 points – 3rd level etc.

To reach the highest 25th level, you will need to collect 5000 points.

You can check out the requirements for the remaining stages and read all rules in the terms & conditions section of the Easter Bunny’s Adventure tournament page.

Prizes & Rewards

1xBit has set aside a total prize fund of 0.5 Bitcoin for this occasion. The awards will be allocated to the 30 best players at the end of the tournament as follows:

1 st place – 120 mBTC (minimum stage required – 25).

place – 120 mBTC (minimum stage required – 25). 2 nd place – 65 mBTC (minimum stage required – 25).

place – 65 mBTC (minimum stage required – 25). 3 rd place – 50 mBTC (minimum stage required – 21).

place – 50 mBTC (minimum stage required – 21). 4-5 th place – 20 mBTC (minimum stage required – 17).

place – 20 mBTC (minimum stage required – 17). 6-10 th place – 15 mBTC (minimum stage required – 12).

place – 15 mBTC (minimum stage required – 12). 11-20 th place – 10 mBTC (minimum stage required – 8).

place – 10 mBTC (minimum stage required – 8). 21-30th place – 5 mBTC (minimum stage required – 4).

The Advantages of Playing on 1xBit.com

1xBit.com is an anonymous crypto casino that doesn’t require KYC or your personal information. Registrations are completed within a minute with just an email and password.

New players are greeted with a Welcome Bonus of up to 7 BTC for the first four deposits. You can take a look at how that works here. Register with promo code EASTERADV to get a 125% for your first deposit bonus. 1xBit has a massive collection of over 5.000 slots you can play. We are confident you will find plenty of appealing games that suit your particular style.

Make this Easter one that you will remember for a long time. Take part in our special Easter Bunny’s Adventure slot tournament and get your fair share of the 0.5 BTC prize fund!