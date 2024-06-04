Ducati Takes Marc Marquez and Begins to Accept Cryptocurrencies

After much anticipation, Ducati, which overwhelmingly dominates the premier class of MotoGP, has sealed a deal with Marc Márquez to take the most coveted seat on the grid and become the teammate of Pecco Bagnaia, the current two-time world champion.

Good news always comes together, and thanks to the recent partnership between Bitnovo Pay and Ducati Alicante, customers around the world will be able to purchase Ducati motorcycles in Spain using cryptocurrencies as a method of payment. This innovative payment option opens new opportunities for motorcycle enthusiasts, further consolidating Ducati’s presence in the market and offering its customers a modern and flexible shopping experience.

Ducati Signs Marc Marquez

The acquisition of the famous racer by the brand has positioned Ducati as one of the most sought-after in the Spanish market. Through Ducati Alicante (Ducatalia SL), Official Dealer, followers of the brand can access motorcycles, accessories, components, and original spare parts in Spain.

On its part, Bitnovo, founded in 2015 and based in Valencia, continues to lead the way in democratizing access to and use of cryptocurrencies. With its alliance with Ducati Alicante, the company is advancing in the commercial motorcycle sector in Spain.

Cryptocurrency Adoption Grows in Spain

Spain has been considered one of the countries with the fastest adoption of cryptocurrencies in Europe.

Data provided by Statista shows the growth of cryptocurrency adoption in the country, indicating that the crypto market’s earnings will reach US$928.9m this year, showing a growth with an annual compound interest rate of 9.84%, reaching a total of US$1,352m by 2028.

Cryptocurrencies in the country have been used for various purposes such as transactional methods in purchases and sales, means of saving and investment, among others.

Bitnovo Facilitates Crypto Purchases at Ducati Dealerships

A clear example of the increase in cryptocurrency adoption in Spain has been the recent incorporation of the company Cepsa, with more than 700 locations enabled to acquire the purchase of cryptocurrencies, through the use of Bitnovo vouchers.

Likewise, data provided by the recent Chainalysis cryptocurrency adoption report has indicated that Europe is the second-largest market in cryptocurrency adoption, after the USA, worldwide.