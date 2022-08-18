Dubai’s top Crypto Event of the year – “Crypto Fest 2022”, is happening on 19th & 20th October 2022

Free registration to attend and much more to expect. Check out the details:



What is CryptoFest 2022? It is a preeminent festival of Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, NFTs, the Metaverse, Web 3.0, DeFi, Mining, Digital Asset Trading and GameFi Projects. This meticulous effort by innovative organisers brings together erudite speakers, inventive projects, and enlightening sessions in a thought-provoking environment with incomparable liberty for sponsors and attendees to connect with investors, businesses, presenters, and potential partners to dash off the most profitable deals. Become an attendee to network with insightful leaders & cutting-edge exhibitors, ultimately leading you to expand your network and collect high-value knowledge worth millions of dollars. Meet crypto pathfinders, accomplished individuals, blockchain experts, DeFi & NFT masterminds together in the rare opportunity offered by this definitive event. The summit will bring together a diverse range of Royals, diplomats, governments, crypto experts and specialists, entrepreneurs, tech leaders, and investors from across the world. The fest is expecting 50+ personalities in attendance as speakers & Panelists including:

Roy van Krimpen Krimpen – Head of Benelux at Binance Dr Jane Thomason – Founder at Supernova Data Deane Thomas – Co-Founder at True Tesla Technologies Limited Giorgio Torre – Associate Manager at Leading Big 4 Consulting Firm – Qatar Mona Tajarbi – Entrepreneur, Founder of Blink Robert P Moore Bernardos – Global Ambassador, CommonWealth Entrepreneurs Club Jan Robert Schutte – Founder & CEO of CryptoAcademy Massimo Moretti – Founder & CEO of SIGNVM Mario Nawfal – Athena Group of Companies Euni Wong – Web 3 advisor, Crypto trader/Investor, Woman advocate in finance Vasily Nikonov – Founder & CEO Velvet Capital Vesa kivinen – Digital NFT Artist Jen Buakaew – Founder of To The Moon Lab H.E Laila Rahhal El Atfani – President & Founder of Business Gate Jane King – CEO and Founder, LilaMax Media at the NASDAQ. Muhammad Salman Anjum – Chief Mate for InvoiceMate Adrian Niculescu – Entrepreneur & Investor Daniela C Merlano – Co-founder of Conspicuis Tobias Bauer – Principal Blockchain Founders Fund Anndy Lian – Chief Digital Advisor, Mongolian Productivity Organization

The official Sponsors of Crypto Fest are:

To The Moon Lab – Gold Sponsor

Three T’s – Associate Sponsor

Hash Brown Swap – Associate Sponsor

ZEX PR Wire – Strategic Sponsor

Wakanda 4.0 Technology partner

Cryptofest 2022 is presented by Gulf Xellence and will be conducted for two days in Dubai, from October 19th to October 20th, 2022. Join Crypto Fest 2022 Dubai to encounter the ground-breaking truth of the crypto market, mind-awakening dialogues with changemakers and immersive content by market insiders. Witness the world of possibilities under one roof by joining and attending the fest.

About the Organizer – Gulf Xellence

Gulf Xellence is an organization capable of offering high-quality B2B events, expos, and training sessions across the globe. We are a team of experts working towards achieving common goals, and we aim to deliver a noticeable medium of representation for emerging tech and crypto events. Over the past five years, we have walked the extended mile and achieved multiple milestones—with a clear focus on elevating opportunities to help our customers expand their businesses. Gulf Xellence is backed by a team that adheres to rigorous innovation, implementation, and improvement to help brands create worldwide impact. We understand the power of proper presentation to the right audience, hence cultivating opportunities for our customers to connect with ideal audiences unlocking the doors to abundant growth. FOR ENQUIRIES RELATED TO THIS FEST , PLEASE CONTACT:



Gulf Xellence

Sponsoring/Exhibiting/ Administration/ Media

Phone: +91 7006200879, +91 8884566884

Event URL: https://cryptofestdubai.com/

Email: [email protected] , [email protected]

Company Website: https://gulfxellence.com

Contact Person : Waqar Andrabi , Muzamil Amin