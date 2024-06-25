DTX Exchange (DTX) and Ripple (XRP) Show Strength in Volatile Market, Whats Next for Binance (BNB)?

Amid the market correction, DTX Exchange and Ripple (XRP) are showing strength. DTX Exchange has already doubled in a month from the price of $0.02 to $0.04. While Ripple (XRP) successfully sustains itself above the support level.

BNB price recently broke its all-time high; however, in the next few sessions, it came back to the previous level, but the overall look of BNB price looks bullish; we’ll talk about this in detail later.

The SEC has filed a class action against Ripple (XRP) as part of its lawsuit against Binance (BNB), Binance US, and their former CEO, Changpeng Zhao, citing the case as highly relevant. In the Ripple Labs litigation, Judge Hamilton ruled mostly in Ripple’s favor, which has sparked discussions and varying opinions within the crypto community.

The court’s decision included a summary judgment that supported Ripple (XRP) on multiple claims. It was noted that the federal securities claims were invalid as they were filed within the allowed three-year period after the initial public offering of the security.

Following this news, Ripple (XRP) showed neutral price action, closing with a slight increase of 0.07%. However, the price remained down 3% over the following three sessions, but the overall price action looks to sustain itself above the support.

Binance (BNB) Freezes $5 Million in Funds

On Saturday, BtcTurk, a Turkish cryptocurrency exchange, announced that a cyberattack targeted ten of its hot wallets, impacting some funds. However, the exchange reassured users that most of its cryptocurrency, securely stored in cold wallets, is safe. Richard Teng, the CEO of Binance (BNB), shared on the social platform X that his team is helping BtcTurk investigate the attack and has already frozen over $5.3 million of the stolen funds.

Following the incident, BtcTurk paused all deposits and withdrawals as a safety measure but has since resumed transactions for all ERC20 cryptocurrencies on the ERC20 network. Together with Binance (BNB), BtcTurk is diligently working to understand and address the breach.

Binance (BNB) coin is standing strong in the market correction; it is one of the few coins that broke its all-time high and shows the coin’s strength. BNB price is trading above its long-term moving average – 200 DMA, and the long-term outlook for the BNB price looks bullish.

DTX Exchange: a Big Competitor For Binance (BNB)

DTX Exchange has become one of the biggest competitors of the Binance (BNB). DTX Exchange is revolutionizing the exchange platform and it will not be surprising if it beats Binance to become the top in the industry.

DTX Exchange, a decentralized cryptocurrency platform, offers staking and yield farming to its users and investors. It is currently in the second stage of the presale and tokens are priced at $0.04; in less than a month, it has raised over $730,000 and with the strong fundamentals and innovative business idea, the target of $2 million will be achieved soon.

