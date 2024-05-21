DTX Exchange Crosses 5,000 Holders in Presale Stage 2, BONK and Shiba Inu Dumb as Memecoins Rattled

The cryptocurrency market is constantly evolving, with new platforms and coins emerging rapidly. Among the recent highlights, DTX Exchange has achieved a major milestone by crossing 5,000 holders in its presale stage 2, while memecoins like BONK and Shiba Inu (SHIB) continue to experience turbulence.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gains Momentum: Price Surges 1.17% in a Week With $14.1B Market Cap

Shiba Inu (SHIB) burst onto the crypto scene as a memecoin, inspired by the popular Dogecoin (DOGE). Launched in August 2020, SHIB quickly gained traction thanks to its strong community support and widespread social media presence. The “Dogecoin killer,” Shiba Inu, was designed to leverage the growing interest in meme coins, offering investors a convenient alternative.

In recent weeks, Shiba Inu has shown high resistance levels amid a volatile market. Despite the ups and downs typically associated with meme coins, SHIB has managed a modest price surge of 1.17% over the past seven days, bringing its current price to $0.000024. With a market cap of $14.1 billion, Shiba Inu is the investors’ choice in the market.

BONK Faces 3.69% Price Drop: Can This $1.6B Market Cap Meme Coin Bounce Back?

BONK (BONK) is another meme coin that has captured the crypto community’s attention. Like Shiba Inu, BONK aims to capitalize on the popularity of meme coins, offering a lighthearted and community-centric investment option. Despite being a relatively new entrant, BONK has quickly gained a following, riding the wave of social media hype and investor rush.

However, BONK’s recent performance hasn’t been too good. The coin experienced a 3.69% drop in the last 24 hours, with its current price at $0.00002506. Despite this dip, BONK maintains a market cap of $1.6 billion, reflecting its presence in the market.

DTX Exchange Soars Past 5,000 Holders in Presale Stage 2: Raising Over $530K

While SHIB and BONK navigate the turbulent waters of meme coin trading, DTX Exchange is making its own waves. As a deFi trading platform that allows users to trade cryptocurrencies, forex, equities, and contract-for-differences (CFDs), DTX Exchange is poised to redefine the trading hub.

DTX Exchange has made headlines by crossing the 5,000 holder milestone in its presale stage 2. The platform offers cutting-edge infrastructure and extraordinary trading features, including 1000X leverage, distributed liquidity pools, and non-custodial wallets.

Emerging DeFi Platform Sparks Hype Among Investors: Over Half-Million Raised In Viral Presale

Within just two days, the project raised over $2 million in a private seed round and over $100,000 in a public presale. With a total of $530,000 raised in the presale to date, DTX is well on its way to becoming a highly demanded altcoin in the trading exchange market.

Currently selling at $0.04 per token, the price is set to increase to $0.06 in the next round, indicating strong investor confidence and demand. As the crypto market continues to evolve, platforms like DTX Exchange are poised to play a vital role in reshaping the future of crypto trading.

