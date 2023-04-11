District0x Price Prediction 2023-2032: What Drives the DNT Price?

District0x Price Prediction 2023-2032

District0x’s mission is to decentralize the ownership structures of the world’s marketplaces by building a network of decentralized apps and communities. Let’s go through this District0x Price Prediction like the light in the tunnel of crypto winter. DNT has seen more action in fueling NFTs as in the recent transformation of Digital Art and its ‘renaissance’ fueled by NFTs – resulting in the meteoric rise to fame of artists in the space.

Gm! ☀️

Our latest Spotlight is OUT now: 'Digital Art in 2022' – live on our blog! 🚀



The Spotlight is on the recent transformation of Digital

Art and its 'renaissance' fueled by NFTs – resulting in the meteoric rise to fame of artists in the space. 👇https://t.co/Slpk1CEU8a — district0x.io (@district0x) December 6, 2022

The timing might just be right and can benefit the NFT space more than anything else. But what ails District0x might be the same virus afflicting all of the crypto industry: relevance or utility, and there could be light in the tunnel when more projects like this find support from the community.

District0x (DNT)’s strategy of deploying a platform for creating and operating decentralized marketplaces, building open governance of markets, and “Open Finance” is by no means unique — but there’s a chance that this time, the roadmap might just be flawlessly executed. How viable are the plans to bring together apps and communities?

After finally resolving their deployment errors, the team has pushed Snapshot governance live and is working on re-registering their active districts to kickstart governance. Their Meme Factory is next in line for a full application refresh. District0x focuses on scalability solutions that can lower the cost of participation for users.

How much is DNT worth?

Today’s District0x price is $0.020287 with a 24-hour trading volume of $276,934. district0x is down 0.03% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #664, with a live market cap of $12,172,115. It has a circulating supply of 600,000,000 DNT coins and the max. supply is not available.

Let’s go through a recap of the District0x ecosystem before looking into district0x price predictions.

What is District0x?

District0x is a network that comprises several ‘decentralized marketplaces and communities.’ The network allows developers to contribute to the decentralized world by launching their platforms. All these platforms are governed under the DAO structure, i.e., the Decentralized Autonomous Organization structure.

Several platforms can be built on the network, forming “districts” in the network. No fee is charged for any developer to launch an ecosystem on the District0x network. These “districts” are decentralized and non-custodial applications supported by the d0xINFRA framework.

The framework provides a set of smart contracts and programming-related libraries to make it easy for developers to deploy their applications on the network.

The founders of this idea of “districts” and decentralized applications in February 2017, Joe Urgo and Matus Lestan. Joe Urgo is also the founder of a renowned consulting firm called Sourcerers.

The District0x network is unique in its way. No fee is required as the initial deposit amount is refundable. Several successful districts are running on top of the network, like the freelancing platform, Ethlance, and Name Bazaar, and Meme factory.

Name Bazaar is a platform for exchanging ENS domain names, while Meme Factory lays the foundation for building NFTs related to popular and highly traded memes. Hence, the District0x is a complete ecosystem that is regulated and supported by the DNT token. The DNT token allows the “citizens” of these districts to contribute to the network by building decentralized platforms.

district0x Overview

District0x Overview Coin Symbol Price Marketcap Change Last 24h Supply Volume (24h) district0x DNT DNT $ 0.032210 $ 24.19 M 2.07% 751.22 M $ 145.38 K

DNT Price History

The DNT token has been performing quite well, reaching an all-time high of 0.4964 USD. At the time of writing this article, the District0x DNT current price is $0.16. The minimum price in 52 weeks was 0.007565 USD, while the maximum was 0.4964 USD. Hence, according to our price predictions, the DNT price rise has proven to be quite beneficial.

The all-time high was witnessed on April 19th, and the current prices are down by 68.36 percent from that price level. From 2018 to 2020, the price fluctuated between 0.01 USD and 0.009 USD, representing the DNT price fall. Hence, digital coins can prove to be a worthy and profitable investment.

Currently, the DNT price drop rests at 68.36 percent, while the price change in the last 24-hours is at 3.36 percent. The coin’s trading volume rose by 122.51 percent, while the market cap fell by 3.36 percent.

District0x New Developments

The district0x team is prepared for bear markets since they are for builders. A landing page is now available for you to browse and subscribe to the platform’s most recent upgrades thanks to their engineers’ diligent effort in making StreamTide ready for launch.

Summer is CC0 time! Our most recent Spotlight article, “CC0 & Intellectual Property in NFTs,” is now available on our blog. It explores the motivations for CC0 adoption by NFT projects and authors as well as what it implies for the communities involved.

The renowned artist XCOPY recently reopened the CC0 discussion in a tweet by announcing their decision to “go all in” and apply CC0 to “all my existing paintings,” starting a trend that many have already dubbed “CC0 Summer”. The ability to commercialize a project is the main distinction between the CC0 and non-CC0 license forms. Of all, not everyone is a good fit for CC0. In this Spotlight article, we examine the potential effects of CC0 on projects as well as the CC0 case for district0x and, most significantly, StreamTide.

Their team got the chance to attend ETHMexico in August, the first ETHGlobal conference to return after more than 3 years. Over 500 hackers participated in three days of constructing the future of web3 in Mexico City, with $150,000 in prizes up for grabs.

District0x Technical Analysis

Our technical analysis shows the price of District0x has been following a horizontal pattern at around $0.03267 for the past few days, with very little volatility. This suggests the current market is dormant, as the bulls have been unable to gain control of the market and push the price higher. The DNT token fluctuates between $0.0315 to $0.03515 and has failed to move outside this range in the past few days.

The daily chart shows the price trades between support at $0.0325 and resistance at $0.03367, implying little upside for DNT. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 67.76, suggesting the market could be overbought. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) also shows a bearish crossover, indicating that the price may fall soon.

District0x price movement on the weekly and monthly charts that show the price has been trading in a range. The price is currently between support at $0.0325 and resistance at $0.03515, indicating that there may be limited upside potential for DNT. The RSI on the weekly chart is currently at 68.18, suggesting that the market could be overbought. The MACD is also bearish, indicating that a downward trend may be imminent.

Overall, the technical analysis suggests that DNT has limited upside potential in the short term and could fall in price soon. The Fibonacci retracement levels suggest that the price will likely remain in its current range until a breakout occurs near the Fibonacci 0.618 level at $0.0375 or the Fibonacci 0.5 level at $0.03367, indicating that the next target is resistance at $0.03515.

District0x Price Predictions by Cryptopolitan

District0x has been on an uptrend after a bearish run and a very low trading volume. DNT token is expected to see a bullish run if consolidation happens in the current price range and when this happens, we might see some movement in the market. The bullish technical indicators like the MACD chart and RSI show that there is strong momentum in the market and once it breaks out of $0.02034, we can expect a bullish run to happen.

Year Minimum Price($) Average Price($) Maximum Price($) 2023 0.039 0.040 0.046 2024 0.052 0.055 0.068 2025 0 073 0.076 0.091 2026 0.10 0.10 0.13 2027 0.15 0.15 0.18 2028 0.21 0.22 0.28 2029 0.31 0.32 0.38 2030 0.48 0.47 0.55 2031 0.68 0.70 0.78 2032 1.00 1.03 1.17

District0x Price Prediction 2023

According to our District0x DNT price prediction for 2023, the District0x token price will reach a maximum level of $0.049 by 2023 and a minimum level of $0.043, with average trading price of $0.040 by the end of 2023.

District0x Price Prediction 2024

According to our DNT price prediction for 2024, the District0x token price will reach a maximum price of $0.077, and a minimum price of $0.063, with an average price of $0.065 by the end of 2024.

District0x Price Prediction 2025

Based on our DNT price prediction for 2025, we predict that the District0x token price will reach a maximum value of $0.11, and a minimum value of $0.090, with an average trading value of $0.093 by the 2025 end.

District0x Price Prediction 2026

According to our Districkt0x price prediction for 2026, the District0x token price will reach a maximum value of $0.16, a minimum value of $0.13, and an average trading price of $0.14 by 2026 as well.

District0x Price Prediction 2027

Our District0x price prediction for 2027 suggests that the DNT token price might reach a maximum value of $0.23 and drop to as low as $0.19 by the end of 2025, with an average trading price of around $0.20.

District0x Price Prediction 2028

According to our District0x price prediction for 2028, the DNT coin price will reach a maximum price of $0.34 and a minimum price of $0.29, with an average price of $0.30 by the end of 2028.

District0x Price Prediction 2029

Based on our DNT price prediction for 2029, we predict that the District0x token price will reach a maximum value of $0.50 and a minimum value of $0.42, with an average trading value of $0.43 by the end of 2025.

District0x Price Prediction 2030

Our price prediction for District0x in 2030 predicts that the DNT coin price will reach a maximum value of $0.74 and a minimum value of $0.61, with average trading values of around $0.63.

District0x Price Prediction 2031

According to our DNT price prediction for 2031, the District0x token will reach a maximum price of $1.07 and a minimum price of $0.85, with an average trading price of around $0.88.

District0x Price Prediction 2032

District0x DNT price prediction forecasts by 2032, the DNT token might trade at a maximum price level of $1.50 and an average of $1.29.The price of District0x is estimated to reach a low of $1.26.

District0x Price Prediction by Technewsleader

Technewsleader’s District0x price prediction forecasts the DNT token to trade at $0.071 as the highest price in one year. The site estimates DNT tokens to reach $0.20 to $0.24 in 2027, while the lowest price is expected to be $0.21.DNT tokens will reach prices as high as $0.91 in 2030 and could range between $1.29 to $1.54 if all current trends remain intact in the crypto market.

District0x Price Prediction by Wallet Investor

Wallet Investor has given a bearish forecast for District0x cryptocurrency. According to this analysis, the price of District0x will decrease from its current value of 0.0327 in the next 1-year period and reach around $0.00396.

The site’s prediction is based on technical and fundamental analysis that considers market trends, factors influencing supply and demand, past performance, and economic news. The prediction site suggests the price of District0x will continue falling and could reach close to zero in the next 5 years.

District0x Price Prediction by Coincodex

Coincodex estimates the price of District0x to rise by 7.93% and reach $ 0.036466 by April 15, 2023. According to Coincodex’s technical indicators, the current sentiment is Neutral, while the Fear & Greed Index shows 62 (Greed). District0x recorded 15/30 (50%) green days with 2.83% price volatility over the last 30 days.

Coincodex has given a bullish long-term outlook for District0x, with an expected price of $1.400391 if the cryptocurrency follows Facebook’s growth. If district0x follows Internet growth, the prediction for 2026 would be $ 0.160647.

District0x Price Prediction by Industry Experts

District0x, according to some, is one of the most amazing cryptocurrencies to rise this year (DNT). The DNT price forecast for 2023 is bulging with incredible potential. The consensus among AJ FIVE is that the price of DNT could reach up to $6 by 2023.

This positive outlook is partly due to District0x’s vast network of dApps and its partnership with Aragon, which is helping it gain more exposure than ever before. As with other cryptocurrencies, the rise will gradually, but no considerable drops are expected. Averaging $0.048405 in price is quite ambitious, but it is feasible in the near future, given anticipated collaborations and advancements.

District0x is backed by a strong community and its strength within the DeFi space. It’s being used as an alternative lending platform, which could open new opportunities in the industry. Additionally, it has been listed on major exchanges such as Binance and Coinbase Pro, which have helped build trust and liquidity for DNT coins.

Conclusion

Although there has been a minor rise since March 14 and some positive movement on the moving averages and the Relative Strength Index, DNT has been trading adversely for a while now.

Although district0x has not been very public about its next ambitions in the past, its NFT involvement can result in a spike in DNT prices in the near future. District0x needs to have more press releases, trading activity, and clarified chart trends.

NFTs seem to be turning the tide for NFT prices. If you do want to invest, be careful to only risk the amount of money you can afford to lose. Cryptocurrencies are extremely erratic and prone to sudden price changes. Please do your own research, whether it’s a good investment or not is totally up to you.