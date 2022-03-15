Twitter is a social networking platform with innovative ideas! It has taken two innovative steps in 2021 and 2022. Surprisingly, they involve cryptocurrencies.

If you possess Bitcoin or Ethereum cryptocurrencies, you must be having a single wallet or multiple wallets. Well, then, attach your wallet’s, or wallets’ address/address to your Twitter account. Place them on your profile pages. People, who owe you, will know where to make their payments.

Directions on Setting Up the Novel Feature

Before we proceed any further, do you have an account on Twitter? If you do not, create one.

There are plenty of people, who feel that this platform is only ideal for social bantering. However, it proves useful for advertising too. For instance, you may showcase your talents, such that others find uses for them. You may discover jobs/groups that are worthy of attention. Therefore, if you are a crypto owner, do use Twitter to your advantage.

Outlined below is a step-by-step guide on how to set up this new feature. Note that you must have either an Android or IOS on your Smartphone, for the same.

Navigate to the page displaying your profile, after logging in.

Choose the option, Edit profile.

Scroll down, and find the icon, Tips.

If you go down further, you should find General Tipping Policy. It outlines all the rules that you must follow.

Peruse the document. Obviously, you must agree to the terms and conditions, if you wish to proceed further. Therefore, click on ‘I agree’.

You will be directed towards another option. It suggests that you might want to add Bitcoin/Ethereum/Addresses of both, to Twitter.

You must move away from the app now. Do so, and move over to your cryptocurrency wallet. You may have the wallet on your Android or IOS Smartphone.

Copy the address of Bitcoin. You do have it ready and waiting, don’t you?

Return to the app for Twitter.

Choose the option, Bitcoin address. Paste your wallet’s address into this field. Ensure that you save it, after pasting it.

Now it is time to add your Ethereum address to Twitter if you have Ether coins too in your wallet.

Leave the app once again, and move towards your Android or IOS cryptocurrency wallet.

Copy the address of Ethereum from it.

Return to the Twitter app, and find the option, Ethereum address.

Paste the requisite address in the given field, and click on ‘Save’.

When you are through, look for the icon, Allow Tips.

It should be easy for people to find your Bitcoin and Ethereum wallets on your Twitter profile. You may also feel at peace, for you have found a way to receive timely payments.

The snag is that your addresses go public. Therefore, everyone will be able to view your past, present, and future actions concerning cryptos. In other words, they will be able to keep track of how much you own.

Therefore, you would be wise to keep your Twitter cryptocurrency addresses separate from the Bitcoin and Ethereum addresses that you use for other wallets/accounts.

Twitter owes its enthusiasm for cryptocurrencies to Elon Musk, the business magnate. He has tweeted his liking for them, several times. His powerful tweets led to a rise in pricing for tokens and digital currencies.

It also led to Twitter comprehending how it could contribute to this interesting scenario! Hence, a team is in place for looking into solutions involving decentralized technologies and blockchains for the Twitter cryptocurrency platform.

The leader of the team is an engineer, Tess Rinearson. Twitter has also roped in bluesky. Twitter is sponsoring this budding initiative. However, the crypto team and bluesky will only come together for long-term plans and the future.

For now, the Twitter Crypto team is keen to lend support to developers, who wish to create innovative decentralized apps. The Dapps should serve to handle virtual currencies and goods. They should also prove supportive of their own work, and the communities involved. Most interesting of all, Twitter is even wondering if it could become a decentralized platform. It would prefer to conduct its operations over a blockchain network, rather than on servers provided by various hosts. If you are looking for more information about Bitcoin you should read this article.