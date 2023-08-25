DEA loses $50,000 in crypto to scammer’s sophisticated scheme

TL;DR Breakdown

The US Marshals detected the scam and alerted the DEA, who then sought to freeze the fraudulent account via Tether.

DEA, responsible for curbing illegal narcotics, has faced security breaches, with a significant loss of over $500,000 in cryptocurrencies reported in May.

Description A scammer has managed to swindle over $50,000 in cryptocurrency from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). This audacious theft employed a unique combination of monitoring, airdropping, and deception. The DEA, a division of the US Department of Justice, primarily focuses on curbing the flow of illegal narcotics within and across US borders. However, this recent … Read more

A scammer has managed to swindle over $50,000 in cryptocurrency from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). This audacious theft employed a unique combination of monitoring, airdropping, and deception.

The DEA, a division of the US Department of Justice, primarily focuses on curbing the flow of illegal narcotics within and across US borders. However, this recent incident has spotlighted vulnerabilities in their operations. Significantly, this isn’t the first time DEA has faced such a breach. The agency reported a loss of over $500,000 worth of cryptocurrencies in May.

The scheme began when the fraudster closely monitored the DEA’s blockchain address. This vigilance paid off when they noticed the DEA initiating a forfeiture procedure. DEA wired a test sum of $45.36 to the US Marshals Service, a move the con artist should have noticed.

Capitalizing on this information, the fraudster crafted a cunning plan. They sent funds to DEA from a cryptocurrency address that mirrored the Marshals’ speech. This fake address replicated the first five and last four digits of the Marshals’ original address. Moreover, the account received a counterfeit token mimicking DEA and Marshals’ transaction to authenticate the transaction further.

Consequently, DEA, deceived by the striking similarities between the two addresses, transferred $50,000 to the fraudulent address. Both addresses shared a number, a token, and identical beginning and ending characters. Hence, the con artist’s meticulous planning ensured the DEA was wiser when it was too late.

However, the scam was noticed for a short time. The Marshals soon detected the ruse and promptly informed the DEA. In a swift response, the organisation contacted Tether to freeze the deceptive account, preventing further withdrawals. But the damage was done. The stolen funds had already found their way out.

Additionally, DEA collaborated with the FBI to trace the converted funds. Their investigation led them to an Ethereum wallet. This discovery was significant as it provided a potential lead to

the perpetrator. Two Binance accounts, suspected of funding the scammer’s Ether network, and transaction fees, were identified. However, the true identity of the user remains shrouded in mystery.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the sophisticated tactics employed by modern-day con artists. It underscores the importance of vigilance and robust security measures, even for formidable institutions like DEA.

As the DEA grapples with this breach, questions arise about the security protocols in place. The agency, tasked with safeguarding against illicit activities, now finds itself on the defensive. The hunt for the elusive con artist continues, but this incident will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on DEA’s operations.