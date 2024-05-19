DappCon Unveils 2024 Agenda and Speaker Lineup 

As the cornerstone event of the Berlin Blockchain Week, DappCon 2024 is set to feature an array of prominent speakers from across the Ethereum ecosystem

9 May 2024 – DappCon, the leading developer conference for Ethereum infrastructure and Dapps today unveils its 2024 agenda. Hosted by Gnosis since 2018, DappCon 2024 will be held from the 21st to the 23rd of May this year at Radialsystem, in the heart of Berlin. Together with EthBerlin, DappCon is the flagship event of the Berlin Blockchain Week and will bring together over 900 builders from the Ethereum space including key decision-makers and thought leaders within the Web3 ecosystem, as well as blockchain pioneers, coding maestros, and tech visionaries.

The 2024 iteration of DappCon is centered on the themes of Open Infrastructure, Financial Applications and Tools, and Open Internet. Over the course of three days, DappCon will explore open-source infrastructure development, decentralizing the Internet, and the future of peer-to-peer payments, covering topics such as scalability, privacy, DeFi, and user empowerment.

DappCon 2024 boasts an impressive lineup of over 80 prominent speakers from across the Ethereum ecosystem including the Co-founder of Ethereum, Joseph Lubin, Jordi Baylina, Technical Lead at Polygon, Co-Founder of Gnosis, Martin Köppelman, Co-Founder of NEAR Protocol, Illia Polosukhin, Founder of Avantgarde Mona El Isa, Director of Research at CoinCenter, Peter Van Valkenburgh– and the Co-founder and CTO of Celestia, Ismail Khoffi.

The event will also feature a unique range of fireside chats, workshops, a hackathon, and social events to facilitate immersive learning and networking opportunities. In addition, some projects in the ecosystem such as Zeal, Gnosis, and Dappnode are expected to unveil a range of exciting announcements at they event

Friederike Ernst of Gnosis said: “DappCon is a valuable opportunity for developers and blockchain professionals to come together to collaborate and stay up to date on the latest trends and groundbreaking projects in the broader Ethereum ecosystem. Now in its fifth year, DappCon2024 follows a string of significant developments in the Gnosis ecosystem. These include its partnership with HOPR to undertake the development of a fully decentralised GnosisVPN, as well as the journey of Gnosis Pay as the world’s first decentralized payments network. All these advancements align with the overarching Gnosis 3.0 initiative aimed at leveraging Web3 technologies to build superior end-user products, and more will be announced at DappCon too, so keep a look out!

We’re also thrilled to welcome speakers from various projects across the Ethereumverse, who will not only delve deeper into the latest advancements in staking, DeFi, and interoperability, but also explore the concept of Banking 3.0 shaping the future of self-custodial current accounts. We’ve also placed a strong emphasis on AI topics, looking at its potential, risks as well as the intersection with blockchain. Come join us for an event brimming with stimulating talks, engaging panels, and informative workshops.”

Considered one of the main innovation hubs of the Ethereum ecosystem, Berlin is a melting pot of industry experts and passionate developers. Set to host up to 900 attendees, DappCon aims to celebrate the city’s legacy and carry its prominence in the blockchain industry forward.

