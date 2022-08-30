Cryptocurrency: some of the most Googled questions in 2022

Cryptocurrency has remained one of the most popular commodities in the market. The investors’ interest in this commodity has increased because of the recent fluctuations in its market. The decline in the crypto market’s value is due to the global recession resulting from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. As the war raged, the value of crypto fell suddenly, causing a loss of billions of dollars.

Since then, there has been little improvement in the market as the fluctuations have continued. Investors also feel insecure about their investments because of the possibility of speedy changes. The said situation has intrigued the populace to search Google for crypto.

Here is a brief overview of some of the most popular queries on Google regarding cryptocurrency and their answers.

Increasing interest in cryptocurrency

The increasing interest in crypto has brought multiple impacts to the market. These include new investors, those searching for crypto, and those who plan to invest in crypto. While crypto hasn’t seen a boom in gains yet, it has seen a boom in interested people. These people are likely to invest in crypto despite the chances of losses.

Most of them are in their initial phase of educating themselves about crypto and how it works. Many of these users have heard of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin, etc., due to their constant mention in news headlines and news stories. But they don’t know clearly about it. Once they acquaint themselves, it will likely bring them to the market.

Some of the most Googled questions about cryptocurrency

Users have asked Google various questions about cryptocurrency. Some of them are given as follows.

What is cryptocurrency?

The most common question from searchers on Google is about cryptocurrency. The global search volume of this question is 256,000. The said question has been asked five times more compared to other questions.

The answer to this question is an alternative financial system that provides trustless services in a decentralized system. Crypto is a digital currency whose transactions are verified and managed in a decentralized blockchain system. There are hundreds of cryptocurrencies in the market.

What is crypto?

Another question is the iteration of the top question. It asks the same question with a bit different wording. The GV of this question is about 54,000 and shows how much searchers are interested in knowing about crypto.

How to invest in cryptocurrency?

Those who have done an introductory search about cryptocurrency move to a more elaborate search. In this query, the users ask about how to invest capital in the mentioned commodity. The GV of this question is about 44,000 and shows that most users continue their search after reading the basics about crypto.

The answer to this question is pretty simple. The users need to choose a broker or a crypto exchange. Once they complete this, they can create their account and verify it. After verifying their account, they need to deposit cash for investment. The next step is the placement of the cryptocurrency order. As it is ordered, the exchange will ask for a storage method which can be a wallet. Thus, the process of crypto investment is complete.

What is crypto mining?

One of the most popular queries about crypto is mining. The said question holds the fourth spot, which has a volume of 37,000. The mentioned question shows interest in in-depth learning about crypto.

The answer to this question is the validation of crypto transactions which can be completed if the validators process the transaction and mark it legitimate. Thus, the transaction is recorded on the blockchain ledger. The computers across the globe which validate transactions are named miners, and the process is called mining.

Why is crypto crashing?

One of the top impacts of decreasing the value of crypto is searches about the market crash. The bearish market wiped billions of dollars from the market. The Google data shows that question about the market crash has a volume of 33,000.

There are various reasons for the crashing crypto market. The leading reason for it is the volatile geo-political situation, while increased economic problems are also the main contributor. Others include increasing US inflation, interest rates, etc.

Conclusion

The increase in the global crypto market instability has brought crypto to the fore. The recent data about Google searches show that users have increasingly searched about crypto. They want to know about what it is, how it has seen changes, how it works, and the reasons for its crash. The gradual transition of questions shows that cryptocurrency might see increased investments.