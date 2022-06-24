Warren Buffet, a long-time investor, noted that good investors are afraid when others are rich, and greedy when others are afraid. This is especially true in the cryptocurrency market for long-term investments. Meme tokens are cryptocurrencies that are based on online jokes or popular memes. Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and the soon-to-be-launched RoboApe(RBA) are some famous meme currencies. All of which are perfect cryptocurrency investments for this bear market.

The Meme Coin Pioneer – Dogecoin (DOGE)

Meme coins have become a worldwide phenomenon, with millions of ardent followers all over the world. The usefulness of meme currencies is often centred on paying community members and promoting the token’s adoption, which is a common attribute. Dogecoin (DOGE) is without a doubt the world’s most popular meme coin. The meme coin cryptocurrency was established as a lighthearted way to appeal to a non-crypto audience, and it became a tremendous hit.

When billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted in May 2021, “SpaceX is going to place a literal Dogecoin (DOGE) on the literal moon,” Dogecoin went viral. The meme coin’s value surged, making many investors billionaires overnight. The community has developed the token’s value on social media platforms like Reddit, where it is utilized to pay people who produce high-quality content.

Meme Cryptocurrency

The ‘Dogecoin Killer’ – Shiba Inu (SHIB)

With a market valuation of more than $4.3 billion, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the second most popular meme token in the crypto realm. Because it was created to compete with Dogecoin, it is also known as the ‘Dogecoin Killer’. Since its inception in August 2020, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has had amazing success and widespread recognition in the cryptocurrency sector.

Shiba Inu, like Dogecoin, soared after Elon Musk tweeted, “I’m searching for a Shiba dog!”On October 28th, 2021, the meme coin achieved an all-time high of $0.000086 but has since fallen to dangerously low levels as a result of the current bear market. It offers a long-term crypto investment opportunity ahead of the next bull run.

The Upcoming Meme Coin – RoboApe (RBA)

RoboApe (RBA) is a promising meme coin on a mission to change the culture of meme coins. It will debut on August 29th, 2022, following the end of its presale, which began on May 17th, 2022. With its feature-rich ecosystem, RoboApe (RBA) is poised to become the perfect meme coin.

Members of the community and token holders will have unrestricted access to the NFT marketplace, where they may easily mint NFTs from all of their favorite memes and amusing photos. The RoboApe DAO will let token holders participate in the project’s governance. They will be able to vote on matters about the project’s future path thanks to the DAO.

Conclusion

The bear market has a silver lining as now is an excellent opportunity for investors to stock up on tokens for the long term while prices are low. The cryptocurrency market follows a cyclical pattern, with highs and lows. Bearish market circumstances can last for a long time, but they are frequently followed by lengthier bullish runs.

