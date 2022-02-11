There’s no denying that with time, many natural resources are facing a terrible degradation in their amount due to their high demand and limited availability. Thus, creating such a transaction becomes crucial in this phase that doesn’t require any natural resources consumption and is applicable enough to replace currencies the hard currencies with virtual currencies appreciably. And appreciably, cryptocurrencies prove suitable for this topic of concerns about natural resources.

The whole is running for this currency and not the transactions of bitcoins that are on the sky these days as a total of nineteen. So far, leaving only two million behind are yet to be mined. Looking at recent news, the news of El Salvador is also in the air as being a country making Bitcoin as legal their country's legal currency.

Cryptocurrency and its grab around the globe

It is a piece of shocking news to hear that the capital of the Cryptocurrency market reached 25 billion United States dollars in March 2017. It is a value, and the current number of cryptocurrency users as their wallets is estimated to be between 2.9 million and 5.8 million.

At least 3000 people are active workers in the cryptocurrency market. Also, these figures are likely to be above 3500 as many other prominent organizations did approve their headcounts. All these things are one attribute involving many people in this industry, till shocking news came in front that a pacific island nation, Vanuatu, announced their acceptance of bitcoin as their legal currencies. In addition, many developed countries like Canada, the United States of America, Japan, and many other nations also accept the trade of cryptocurrencies in their market and even with many other international boundaries.

Cryptocurrency dominating the fiat currencies

There’s no denying that people of this era are moving to virtual currencies and slowly are on the road to fiat currencies shortly. Also, an audit states that near 2050 there will be hyper bituminization: an assumed state in which it is supposed that bitcoin will replace fiat currencies. Moreover, many great bank executives state that bitcoin, ethereum, XRP will replace fiat currencies by 2026.

Not only this, but ethereum is also Nearly as popular as bitcoin, thus playing a significant role in the action of cryptocurrencies over fiat currency as a total of 112 million ethereum tokens are in market circulation. Moreover, the transparency of cryptocurrencies transactions is a crucial point that isn’t available in fiat currencies. Moreover, the blockchain system doesn’t provide deletion of transactions updates making it much safer and prioritized than fiat currencies.

Cryptocurrencies being eco-friendly

There’s no denying that the consumption of natural resources is really on the terrible level as required for production effort currencies. Still, cryptocurrencies prove eco-friendly as many virtual coins formed recently have significantly less electricity consumption. Thus, taking this notion in view, the developers of the two most popular cryptocurrencies (bitcoin and ethereum) tried to solve this complexity of high energy production and came out with effective results.

The primary reason behind the marginal consumption is the proof-of-work of blockchain. To maintain the integrity of the decentralized blockchain, a lot of computer power, i.e., Electrical energy, is expended.

However, many other such currencies now came up with a proof-of-stake solution as an efficient alternating method of secure transactions and adding them to the blockchain. Some of the most famous examples using such a method and being environmentally friendly are SOLANA, LUNA, AVALANCHE, POLYGON, ALGORAND, TEZOX, FILECOIN, and many others.

According to the energy consumption stats, the energy Usage in one transaction of Solana’s currency is even less than two Google searches, which means it is beyond of compared to the pared to the energy consumption of Bitcoin. So this main attribute of Solana is making it highly suitable for Decentralized finance solutions.