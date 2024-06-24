Crypto World Crazy for TON; Can MTAUR Shake Things Up?

Toncoin (TON) has recently made headlines with Binance completing the integration of Tether (USDT) on the Toncoin (TON) Network. This significant development allows for seamless deposits and withdrawals, enhancing Toncoin’s (TON) usability and accessibility. The market initially responded positively to this news, with Toncoin (TON) price experiencing a temporary jump. This integration is expected to bolster Toncoin (TON) position in the market, attracting more users and increasing transaction volumes on the network.

As Toncoin (TON) enjoys this surge in attention, the broader crypto community is watching closely. The successful integration with USDT positions Toncoin (TON) for further adoption and usage, potentially driving its value higher. However, as the market adjusts to this new dynamic, there is also speculation about how new projects could capitalize on the shifting interests. One such newcomer will be talked about in today’s text, so you could make comparisons or draw parallels with Toncoin (TON) or other past projects in a similar niche.

Get In Early: Minotaurus Presale Awaits

Savvy crypto enthusiasts often turn to presales to reap early-bird advantages. One such opportunity is the newcomer we talked about, Minotaurus. It’s a blockchain gaming project currently in presale. At its core is a thrilling maze navigation game powered by $MTAUR, the project’s native token operating on the Binance Smart Chain.

In the game, you take on the role of a Minotaur and get to face varied challenges, defeat whimsical monsters, and emerge victorious. Collect in-game currency while running through the maze and unlock new abilities and achievements as you progress.

By participating in the Minotaurus presale, you can acquire $MTAUR tokens at 80% off. Plus, you can be the first to access all the exciting features of Minotaurus.

Inside the Minotaurus Ecosystem

$MTAUR holders get to score referral incentives for themselves and their friends, and unlock bonuses for extending vesting. When playing, exchange $MTAUR for in-game currency to buy minotaurs with unique abilities, equip them with special items, customize their appearance, use boosters, unlock special zones, and get bonuses for inviting friends.

The future roadmap includes expanding the ecosystem with new mini-games featuring the Minotaur character, all connected through the $MTAUR token.

Key Reasons to Get Involved

1. Thriving Industry Potential

Minotaurus taps into the $14.78 billion casual gaming market, projected to grow nearly 9% annually, according to Statista. The project’s hybrid casual gameplay caters to global preferences, with 5.9 billion downloads of similar games in 2023, according to SensorTower.

2. Low Entry Price

With a presale starting price of $0.00004 per coin and a listing price of $0.00020, early members could see up to a five-fold price cut during stage 1.

4. Balanced Tokenomics

The project’s tokenomics features cliff and vesting mechanisms. It balances token supply and demand through gradual releases, preventing sudden sell-offs.

5. Experienced Team and Security Assurance

The team behind Minotaurus boasts a proven track record of being involved in popular crypto projects. The project’s smart contract has passed audits by SolidProof and Coinsult, the leading firms to ensure safety and reliability for all participants.

Act Now: The Presale Tokens Go Like Hot Cakes

The current entry point on $MTAUR tokens and the chance to access the game features first makes now a potentially suitable time to jump on board. Discounted tokens are limited – join the Minotaurus community today to seize your early-bird benefits.

Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets Amidst Bullish Signals

Now, let’s discuss the bigger and better known Toncoin (TON). It has recently captured significant attention in the crypto market, reaching an all-time high of $8.2 and currently trading around $7.3.

This remarkable performance has been driven by several factors, including Binance’s integration of Tether (USDT) on the Toncoin (TON) Network, enhancing Toncoin’s (TON) usability and accessibility. The market’s response has been overwhelmingly positive, with Toncoin (TON) experiencing a notable price surge and a substantial increase in market cap, which has risen by 7.29% over the past 24 hours to reach $18.97 billion. Analysts are now eyeing a potential target of $10.50, supported by bullish technical patterns and strong market fundamentals.

The technical outlook for Toncoin (TON) remains promising. Crypto analyst Ali has identified a sell signal on the four-hour chart using the TD Sequential indicator, suggesting a potential short-term correction. Critical Fibonacci retracement levels indicate that if Toncoin (TON) price retraces, it might find support at the 0.786 level ($7.44) or the 0.618 level ($7.29). However, the overall long-term perspective remains bullish. Analyst Alex Clay highlights the Cup and Handle pattern on Toncoin (TON) chart, a well-known bullish continuation pattern that suggests further upward movement after a period of consolidation. The recent breakthrough of the supply zone, now expected to serve as a support level, further underscores this optimistic outlook.

The bullish sentiment around Toncoin (TON) is bolstered by its recent integration with Binance, which has opened up new avenues for deposits and withdrawals using USDT. This development is expected to drive more users to the Toncoin (TON) Network, increasing its transaction volumes and enhancing its market position.

Moreover, the current market conditions are favorable for Toncoin (TON). The 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $6.01 acts as dynamic support, indicating a robust bullish trend. Immediate support for Toncoin (TON) is around $6.78, a historically strong level, and if the price does not maintain this level, the next significant support is at $6.28.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 57.86 suggests that there is still room for further upward movement before reaching overbought territory. These technical indicators point to a healthy correction phase, which is considered beneficial for sustained growth.

Conclusion

Toncoin (TON) has seen a notable rise in market interest following Binance’s integration of Tether (USDT) on the Toncoin (TON) network, making deposits and withdrawals more seamless and improving its accessibility. Simultaneously, Minotaurus, a new blockchain gaming project in its presale phase, offers market participants a chance to grab its native tokens at a x5 price cut. The upside should be obvious and the coin seems to have plenty of promising features to boast about.

