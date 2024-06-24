Crypto Whales Buy ETFSwap (ETFS) Presale In $100,000 Tranches Ahead Of Binance, ByBit Listing

Earlier this week, several crypto whales purchased huge volumes of the ETFSwap (ETFS) token in $100,000 tranches. These voluminous buy orders followed reports of a proposed listing on the Binance exchange. The ETFSwap (ETFS) team also revealed that ETFS, the ecosystem’s governance token, will be listed on the ByBit exchange.

ETFSwap (ETFS) Becomes The Top Pick For Crypto Whales

Crypto whales have identified the ETFSwap (ETFS) token as the next big thing in the crypto ecosystem. The ETF narrative has been massive this year, with the SEC dancing to the tune of cryptocurrency advocates.

In January 2024, the US SEC approved the first-ever spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETF, and in May 2024, the SEC announced that it would be approving spot Ethereum (ETH) ETFs. This massive news by the SEC helped many crypto whales identify a huge opportunity for making massive gains: investing in ETF tokens.

Currently, the ETFSwap (ETFS) token is the only ETF-based asset in the cryptocurrency market, and ETFS has solid fundamentals that make it a top pick for crypto whales. Further, the fundamentals of ETFS have also made it a top choice for listing by Binance and ByBit, two of the largest centralized exchanges globally.

Why ETFSwap Would Get Listed On Binance And Bybit Over 22,000 Other Altcoins

The crypto ecosystem currently has over 23,000 assets, and the Binance exchange supports less than 1000. Binance is known for listing only verified tokens with a proactive team. While many altcoins have sought the attention of the Binance and Bybit exchanges for listing on numerous occasions, only a few assets have made it to the platform.

ETFSwap (ETFS) is about to make it to Binance and ByBit because it ticks the dots of security and decentralization and has the potential to attract investors to both exchanges. The platform has been audited by Cyberscope, and no significant vulnerabilities were found in its smart contract. Given its fundamentals, the token was built on the Ethereum network and has been tipped to become one of the best-performing assets built on the Ethereum blockchain.

Further, the ETFS token has a wide utility, making it an easy top pick for crypto whales and retail investors. This has recently brought ETFS to the limelight, as the big players are quickly accumulating the token. The ETFS token has multiple outstanding features, making it unique compared to many altcoins.

Unique Features Of ETFSwap (ETFS)

Some unique features of ETFSwap (ETFS) include asset tokenization, decentralized trading, and leverage trading.

Asset Tokenization

The ETFSwap (ETFS) ecosystem enables the tokenization of crypto spot and futures ETFs, giving investors seamless exposure to the world of cryptocurrencies. Asset tokenization enables investors to easily own ETFs, with their price performance tracked in real time.

The platform also exposes investors to commodity ETFs like gold, silver, agricultural commodities, and even fixed-income ETFs. This feature is one reason why the platform has recently attracted crypto whales.

Decentralized Trading

ETFSwap (ETFS) is the only cryptocurrency created specifically for a decentralized ETF trading platform. Decentralized trading enables investors to control their cryptocurrencies and ETF investments seamlessly. Native tokens of DEXs typically capture investors’ interest and draw massive liquidity to trading platforms like Binance and ByBit, which could be the reason why both exchanges are set to approve their listings.

Leverage Trading

ETFSwap (ETFS) supports leverage trading, and traders can use up to 50x leverage to maximize their potential returns. The leverage feature can be utilized when trading ETFs and cryptocurrencies.

Conclusion

With multiple whales already buying the ETFS token in $100,000 tranches, the value will surge exponentially in the coming weeks. The token’s fundamental would also ensure its value surge is sustained.

The rise in investor interest in ETFS has attracted the token’s listing on Binance and ByBit, and expert analysts project a 100,000X price appreciation after the listing on both exchanges. ETFS is currently valued at $0.01831 and would never fall lower. Hurry now to purchase the ETFS token via the link below.

For more information about the ETFS Presale:

Visit ETFSwap Presale

Join The ETFSwap Community