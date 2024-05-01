Exciting Announcement: Crypto Week Uzbekistan, June 3rd – 6th, 2024

We are thrilled to announce the upcoming Crypto Week Uzbekistan 2024. This groundbreaking event is co-organized by PraeLegal Uzbekistan, The National Agency of Perspective Projects of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and heemera, promising an immersive experience into the world of crypto-assets, finance, law enforcement and education.

Organizers:

NAPP is the sole regulator of the crypto industry in Uzbekistan, reporting directly to the President.

Heemera is a global provider of crypto investigative, assets recovery, training, risk and compliance services.

Praelegal Uzbekistan is an international law firm with a dedicated crypto practice and a network of 252 offices in 142 countries.

What to Expect: the conference spans four days, each focusing on distinct aspects of the crypto industry.

The inaugural day will cater to crypto businesses and industry representatives, delving into discussions on challenges, advancements, and investment prospects.

Following that, the second day will centre on financial institutions, banks, and payment organisations, featuring presentations on existing crypto applications in payment systems and emerging industry trends.

The third day will be tailored for educational institutions, emphasising the significance of integrating crypto-assets and blockchain education into curricula, alongside discussions on current trends.

Finally, the last day is designated for law enforcement agencies and courts, addressing strategies for combating crypto-related crimes, training sessions for law enforcement officers on investigating crypto offences, and legal proceedings pertaining to crypto-asset matters within the court system.

Attendees can expect thought-provoking panel discussions and inspirational keynote presentations, offering visionary insights into the future of finance and blockchain technology.

Join us at Crypto Week Uzbekistan 2024, where opportunity meets innovation in the heart of Central Asia!

For inquiries and sponsorship opportunities, please contact us at [email protected] or visit https://cryptoweek.uz/.

