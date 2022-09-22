Crypto Expo Dubai Attracts Global Industry Enthusiasts to Discuss the Future of the Cryptocurrency Economy

Entrepreneurs and industry enthusiasts from across the globe will gather at the inaugural Crypto Expo on October 5-6, 2022 at Dubai Festival Arena in Dubai. Joining a remarkable list of leading voices in the crypto community.

Commenting on the event, Michael Xuan, Co-host of Crypto Expo said, “Crypto Expo will be an unrivaled global meeting place for Blockchain enthusiasts, like-minded entrepreneurs, industry insiders, and investors. A global financial hub with a prominent crypto ecosystem, Dubai is the prime location for the world-class conference. Our mission is to shine a light on the global developments of this new asset class while building the bridge between UAE and global markets.”

“We are proud and excited to be facilitating this in-depth exploration of the growing crypto ecosystem. By forecasting what the space will look like and we plan on providing a unique perspective on the cryptocurrency economy and the vast opportunities for the participants,” added Michael Xuan.

In addition to covering the global developments and trends in the crypto space, Crypto Expo will enlighten on the current market environment and the underlying investor landscape, with speakers and panelists exploring today’s challenges within the ecosystem while delving into the future outlook for the crypto economy.

“With multiple industry developments emerging on a daily basis, it is of utmost importance that experts and those interested in the space, meet not only to share their learnings to date but to discuss the many fascinating opportunities that the cryptocurrency economy brings. With thousands of attendees, it is a prime opportunity to make new connects in the industry and likewise catch up with old ones,” concluded Michael.

For more information on Crypto Expo Dubai, visit: https://cryptoexpodubai.com

About Crypto Expo:

The Crypto Expo is the biggest and leading Crypto Event. Bringing together the biggest and upcoming Exchanges, ICO, NFT, Payment Solutions, Technology Providers and other projects. The Expo’s mission in to gather all the brilliant minds in the crypto space and give the opportunities to this companies to pitch their projects and network with all the crypto enthusiast and potentially make their project sky rocket to the moon. Together the Crypto Expo is dedicated to deliver the best quality Crypto Event for both exhibitors and attendees.

