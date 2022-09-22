logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Crypto Expo Dubai Attracts Global Industry Enthusiasts to Discuss the Future of the Cryptocurrency Economy

promotional photo

Entrepreneurs and industry enthusiasts from across the globe will gather at the inaugural Crypto Expo on October 5-6, 2022 at Dubai Festival Arena in Dubai. Joining a remarkable list of leading voices in the crypto community.

Commenting on the event, Michael Xuan, Co-host of Crypto Expo said, “Crypto Expo will be an unrivaled global meeting place for Blockchain enthusiasts, like-minded entrepreneurs, industry insiders, and investors. A global financial hub with a prominent crypto ecosystem, Dubai is the prime location for the world-class conference. Our mission is to shine a light on the global developments of this new asset class while building the bridge between UAE and global markets.”

“We are proud and excited to be facilitating this in-depth exploration of the growing crypto ecosystem. By forecasting what the space will look like and we plan on providing a unique perspective on the cryptocurrency economy and the vast opportunities for the participants,” added Michael Xuan.

In addition to covering the global developments and trends in the crypto space, Crypto Expo will enlighten on the current market environment and the underlying investor landscape, with speakers and panelists exploring today’s challenges within the ecosystem while delving into the future outlook for the crypto economy.

“With multiple industry developments emerging on a daily basis, it is of utmost importance that experts and those interested in the space, meet not only to share their learnings to date but to discuss the many fascinating opportunities that the cryptocurrency economy brings. With thousands of attendees, it is a prime opportunity to make new connects in the industry and likewise catch up with old ones,” concluded Michael.

For more information on Crypto Expo Dubai, visit: https://cryptoexpodubai.com

About Crypto Expo: 

The Crypto Expo is the biggest and leading Crypto Event. Bringing together the biggest and upcoming Exchanges, ICO, NFT, Payment Solutions, Technology Providers and other projects. The Expo’s mission in to gather all the brilliant minds in the crypto space and give the opportunities to this companies to pitch their projects and network with all the crypto enthusiast and potentially make their project sky rocket to the moon. Together the Crypto Expo is dedicated to deliver the best quality Crypto Event for both exhibitors and attendees.

Contact person:

Melody 

Project Supervisor

melody@hqmena.com

+971 504380182

Crypto Expo 2022

www.hqmena.com

www.cryptoexpodubai.com

www.cryptoexpoasia.com

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
Guest User

Guest User

Related News

Hot Stories

Crypto Expo Dubai Attracts Global Industry Enthusiasts to Discuss the Future of the Cryptocurrency Economy
22 September, 2022
2 mins read
The Best NFT Wallets to Use in 2022
22 September, 2022
2 mins read
Opera browser now offers this integration to users
22 September, 2022
2 mins read
Funko X Warner Brothers. Could this be the best NFT partnership in the crypto space?
22 September, 2022
2 mins read
Tether's response when a NY judge asked for financial documents showing the backing of USDT
22 September, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Opera browser now offers this integration to users
22 September, 2022
2 mins read
Funko X Warner Brothers. Could this be the best NFT partnership in the crypto space?
22 September, 2022
2 mins read
Is FTX gearing up for more acquisitions?
22 September, 2022
2 mins read
Celsius new recovery  plan leaked
22 September, 2022
2 mins read
Here's how Iran's CBI is planning to use Crypto tech
21 September, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us