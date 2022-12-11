Crypto Experts Predict How High BudBlockz (BLUNT) Price Could Go in 2023 – Spoiler: Higher Than Polygon (MATIC)

Whether you’re a crypto investor or a member of the cannabis community, it’s likely that you have encountered the project BudBlockz and its BLUNT token. Crypto experts assume that this project can potentially be higher than Polygon in the next year. So, let’s have a look at how high BudBlockz can fly.

BudBlockz (BLUNT) Is on the Rise

The cannabis industry is increasing at a rapid pace, and this alone offers excellent growth opportunities for the $BLUNT token as a medium of exchange. This is because of the current expanding economic and legal environment – namely, more and more countries across all continents are tackling regulation issues and embracing weed consumption, both medically and recreationally.

As more cannabis users and investors start using the $BLUNT tokens, the price will surge in response to the growth in demand. In addition, the promotions and discounts that are associated with using the token to buy cannabis products can boost the token value exponentially in the next year.

Also, the BudBlockz ecosystem offers additional activities, including play-to-earn gaming and NFTs. It can help to encourage its token holders to stake their tokens and earn rewards, which results in scarcity. As this activity mushrooms, more cannabis users and investors want to purchase tokens and stake them, boosting growth and demand.

The BLUNT holders also have the privilege to obtain fractional ownership of cannabis farms, manufacturers, dispensaries, and other firms that are available in the ecosystem. It gives an additional layer of profitability for the project apart from its on-chain activity.

The expanding cannabis industry is expected to trigger higher and higher demand for the $BLUNT token and it is not surprising that crypto experts believe that value will surge in the coming year, even higher than Polygon (MATIC).

Polygon (MATIC) Faces Fierce Competition as a Utility Token

Polygon is a platform that was launched in 2017 that seeks to enable developers to build scalable, secure, and user-friendly decentralized applications (dApps) with low transaction fees.

MATIC, which is the cryptocurrency of the Polygon network, is mainly utilized for the security of its Proof-of-Stake (PoS) network, staking, governance, and fee payments, which means that MATIC holders have voting rights on any changes on the network.

The network allows transactions that are scalable, low-cost, and near-instant. Also, provides Ethereum’s security guarantees. MATIC is one of the top coins in the market in terms of value. However, as more and more competitors like Solana and Dragonchain appear in the industry, MATIC’s value growth may slow down compared to high-utility, unique tokens like BLUNT.

Conclusion

Cryptos with large capitalization such as Polygon (MATIC) can be considered as the safe option for crypto investment. However, its growth potential can be limited, therefore, a well-balanced investment portfolio that consists of some small-cap cryptos such as BLUNT helps reduce risk and volatility, making the portfolio more stable. BudBlockz might play a big role in a potentially huge industry, so it is the right time to invest while the entry barrier is still low.

