Crypto.com Coin price analysis is bullish today.

CRO/USD retested the $0.50 support.

Market headed to test upside later today.

Crypto.com Coin price analysis is bullish today as we expect another test of upside to follow after support at $0.50 was retested yesterday. Likely CRO/USD will continue to set another lower high over the weekend.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

Overall, the market has traded mostly in the green over the last 24 hours. While Bitcoin has posted a small loss of 0.37 percent, Ethereum is up by 3.54 percent. Meanwhile, the rest of the top altcoins follow with similar results.

Crypto.com Coin price movement in the last 24 hours: Crypto.com Coin retraces to $0.50, still holds above

CRO/USD traded in a range of $0.5118 – $0.5372, indicating mild volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has increased by 20.24 percent, totaling $223.9 million, while the total market cap trades around $13.52 billion, ranking the coin in 16th place overall.

CRO/USD 4-hour chart: CRO to test upside again?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Crypto.com Coin price starting to push higher again, likely leading to another lower high set next.

Crypto.com Coin price has continued to decline over the past weeks. After finding strong support at $0.50 on the 4th of December, the market has not yet managed to break any lower.

The overall trading range continues to decrease, with increasingly lower highs set over the past week. The last low was set around $0.56, with support found at $0.51, indicating a very narrow trading range.

Therefore, we could see a massive break higher next week. However, currently, we expect only a slight move towards the previous low. If a break higher occurs, the market could start rapidly advancing higher again for the rest of the year.

Crypto.com Coin Price Analysis: Conclusion

Crypto.com Coin price analysis is bullish today as we expect another push higher to follow after support was found above $0.50. Therefore, we will likely see CRO/USD set another lower high and continue to consolidate in an increasingly tighter range.

