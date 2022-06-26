Crypto is slowly becoming ubiquitous, with approximately 18,000 of them currently in existence. Though some will undoubtedly fail, there is a number that has the potential to make a big impact in 2023. Here are three coins that we believe will be among the most influential in the coming year: CashFi (CFI), Polkadot (DOT), and Huobi Token (HT).

CashFi (CFI): A Revolutionary Crypto in the Digital Market

CashFi (CFI) has shown signs of a project that can provide significant financial returns. It is known that buyers are showing great interest in the CFI token, mainly due to its algorithm developed in line with Web 3.0 technologies. CFI, which draws a profitable graph during the pre-sale process, tends to gain value in the long run. CashFi provides the liquidity needed by the ecosystem with a strong staking program, using an algorithm that does not require users to lock their assets. In this way, while the ecosystem is strengthened, buyers are also given high investment returns.

There is also an area where synthetic assets can be traded within the ecosystem. Thanks to this application, buyers can trade on synthetic assets with all desired commodities without experiencing any liquidity bottlenecks. CashFi (CFI) also has improvements on NFT. In the NFT market, where cross-chain technology is used, it is aimed to support digital artists in the best way. Accordingly, in the CashFi NFT market, all transactions are provided with the lowest gas fees.

Polkadot (DOT): A project Working on Various Things

The Polkadot (DOT) project aims to solve the scalability problem by revealing new developments every day. Working to increase interoperability and scalability, the Polkadot ecosystem makes it easier for developers to contribute to the network with high efficiency. Working with many networks, the project has a heterogeneous structure. The heterogeneous design allows transactions within the network to be transparent and extremely fast.

Polkadot (DOT) has the characteristics of a fast, transparent, and scalable network thanks to its technical features. It paves the way for the security of the blockchains included in the ecosystem, offering users an isolated blockchain and a common transaction pool. Polkadot network, which consists of 4 separate components, also acts as a bridge for different chains. In this way, users also can perform multiple operations. Polkadot, which made its highest level by increasing 25 times, has a total market value of 10 billion dollars. The DOT token, which has a supply of 1 billion, is currently traded at around $7.

Trading Crypto Efficiently with Huobi Token (HT)

Different events are held each year for Huobi Token (HT) holders within the Huobi Token Platform. In addition, some companies have started to use HT tokens as a means of crypto payment. In this way, token holders can easily make their payments without needing another tool.

Huobi Token (HT), which made its historical peak by increasing 4000%, has a supply of 500 million. The circulating supply of the project is 154 million units. With a daily trading volume of $28 million, the total market value of the Huobi Token is over $757 million. The current price of the project is around 4.91 dollars.

Conclusion

The three coins that we’ve mentioned – CashFi (CFI), Polkadot (DOT), and Huobi Token (HT) – are all worth watching in the coming year. While it’s impossible to say for certain which will have the biggest impact, our money is on these three crypto making a splash in 2023.

