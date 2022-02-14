April 4 till April 6, 2022 | Frankfurt School of Finance & Management

Organized by the Frankfurt School Blockchain Center, the sixth Crypto Assets Conference (CAC) will take place from April 4 until April 6, 2022.

Digital assets have been experiencing a significant boost in popularity on both private and institutional levels in recent years. This comprises a wide spectrum of crypto topics, like Bitcoin, Decentralized Finance, NFTs, Digital Securities, and their Infrastructure as well as the Digital Euro, Digital Identity, and Sustainability – all based on decentralized networks.

Covering top-level content through speeches, discussions, and pitches, a diverse range of industry experts and thought leaders will unite at this year’s conference.

As the CAC is one of the top European crypto conferences, there will be over 80 experts speaking, e.g., from BitMEX, coinbase, 10xDNA, Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe, Frankfurt School Blockchain Center, Börse Stuttgart, PwC, sustainliquid, d-fine, BNP Paribas Securities Services, European Central Bank, Deutsche Bundesbank, EY, European Commission, BNY Mellon Deutsche Bank or many more.

The following topics will be covered at CAC22A:

Day 1 (April 4, 2022): Bitcoin, Crypto Assets, Decentralized Finance, and NFTs

Day 2 (April 5, 2022): Digital Securities and Infrastructure

Day 3 (April 6, 2022): Digital Euro, Digital Identity and Sustainability

The 3-day conference will give attendees, such as executives, founders, investors, academics, and representatives from public institutions the opportunity to analyze the future of blockchain and its implications on the world.

Due to the current pandemic-related restrictions, the CAC22A will be a hybrid event with up to 300 speakers and selected participants on each of the 3 days on-site at the Frankfurt School of Finance & Management and an unlimited number of people joining online via live stream.

Additionally, in the upcoming months, we will also include all presentations, keynotes, and panel discussions into our YouTube channel and the Frankfurt School Blockchain Center Academy https://my.blockchain-academy.io/home.

Participants will get firsthand insights on the latest market developments, trends & research results, completed with valuable discussions that bring together established and new market participants in a professional context.

More information: www.crypto-assets-conference.de