Crypto Assets Conference 2022 (CAC22B) | October 18 to October 19, 2022 | Frankfurt School of Finance & Management

Organized by the Frankfurt School Blockchain Center, the seventh Crypto Assets Conference (CAC) will take place from October 18 to October 19, 2022.

The world of digital assets is changing rapidly. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum mature, DeFi protocols and NFTs grow at a rapid pace, Metaverse is the tech’s newest trend, the Digital Euro is being discussed frequently, and blockchain technology has more use cases than ever. Digital assets are here to stay, and their future is brighter than ever before.

At one of Europe’s leading digital assets conferences, a diverse range of thought leaders and industry experts, e.g., from BitMEX, Coinbase, the European Parliament, Frankfurt School Blockchain Center, Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe, PwC, sustain liquid, Börse Stuttgart, KPMG, BNY Mellon, BNP Paribas, EY, and many more will unite to talk about all things crypto.

You can already look forward to top-level content over the two days at CAC22B:

Day 1 (Tue., October 18, 2022): Bitcoin, Crypto Assets, Smart Contract Platform, DeFi, Metaverse, NFTs, and Inflation

Day 2 (Wed., October 19, 2022): Digital Securities, Digital Assets, Digital Euro, Infrastructure, MiCA, Custody, and Sustainability

Join over 300 guests each day on-site and 5,000+ online attendees at CAC22B in Frankfurt to get up to date on the latest trends in the industry!

Additionally, in the upcoming months, we will also include all presentations, keynotes, and panel discussions on our YouTube channel and the Frankfurt School Blockchain Center Academy https://my.blockchain-academy.io/home

Participants will get firsthand insights on the latest market developments, trends & research results, completed with valuable discussions that bring together established and new market participants in a professional context. More information: www.crypto-assets-conference.de

Buy tickets and secure your spot here.